Lucas Piazon, from Botafogo, dislocates his shoulder and is attacked in a fight with Internacional players

After Botafogo’s turnaround goal, confusion engulfed the pitch with widespread beating, which was contained by the clubs. However, Lucas Piazon was slapped on the head by David, from Internacional during the fight.

The match was marked by the confused refereeing of Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF), who expelled defender Philipe Sampaio and coach Luís Castro at the beginning of the match. With that, Alvinegro played with one less during practically the whole game and, in a brave way, came out with the three points.

During the confusion, Mercado, defender of Internacional, was sent off by the referee. When the final whistle sounded, the beating took over the lawn for a few minutes. Cardorini and Lucas Piazon argued, and David hit the black-and-white player in the head. He left with his shoulder immobilized.

Botafogo’s next appointment will be on another Sunday, at 4 pm, at Nilton Santos, in the derby against Fluminense. The game will be valid for the fourteenth round of the Brasileirão.