Almost a week after being discharged after removing the colostomy bag, Luciano Szafir was hospitalized again with an intestinal obstruction on Friday, 17th, and has since been released.

According to the actor’s press office, he presented a condition of intestinal subocclusion, which is a partial obstruction in the intestine that prevents free transit in the region. In this way, the person has difficulty passing gas and feces.

Szafir was admitted to Hospital Vera Cruz, in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, and was discharged this Sunday morning, 19.

“The patient showed clinical improvement and accepted the diet well. He was discharged today for outpatient follow-up”, said in a note the doctor André Brandalise, who accompanies the artist in the unit.







Luciano Szafir is discharged after new hospitalization due to intestinal symptoms Photo: Playback/Instagram

The actor and presenter began to have intestinal complications after a perforation in the organ during treatment of a pulmonary embolism, caused by a reinfection of covid-19.

In June last year, he was hospitalized for a month due to complications from the infectious disease and had to undergo surgery to remove a hematoma and part of the colon. Szafir has contracted the new coronavirus three times, the last in January this year.