Luísa Sonza was sung live by a reporter who was interviewing her during the singer’s visit to Salvador, which made her ashamed. The case took place on May 20, but the video of the moment went viral on social media only in the last few days.

Reporter Vivian Alecy covered the artist’s show in an edition of Baile da Braba in the capital of Bahia.

In the conversation, she asked if the singer stayed with fans.

“So, I don’t know, who knows. I think for you to be with someone, they have to be your fan. I think that’s the minimum. If you’re going to be with someone, if you’re going to have something with someone, that person has to be your fan and you hers”, he replied.







Luísa Sonza is sung by a reporter during an interview and is embarrassed Photo: Playback/Instagram

Vivian did not miss the opportunity and launched the sung. “If yes, I’m a big fan of hers, Luísa. Pleasure, I’m extremely fan of yours”, said the reporter, greeting the singer with her hand, who pulled her into a hug, laughing and apparently embarrassed.

“Because I already had the ‘no’, what did I come to get? Humiliation. Because I get kicked in the ass from anyone, now from Luísa, only here”, continued the reporter.

Watch below: