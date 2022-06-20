Luisa Sonza responds to criticism at a show at Parada

Luisa Sonza at the LGBT+ Parade (Lucas Ramos / AgNews)

One of the main attractions of São Paulo’s 26th LGBT+ Pride Parade, Luisa Sonza refuted accusations of appropriating the queer movement and reaffirmed his bisexuality. The singer has already received a lot of criticism for the so-called “pink money”, when artists participate in millionaire events aimed at the LGBTQIAP+ audience without actually being inserted in the community.

“I’m happy as fuck, because it’s the first year I’ve been here. The crowd knows I get some girls too. The ‘B’ is my place. It’s answered, right”, she shot during her presentation. in the electric trio. The singer’s concert caused an uproar when the public tried to run to the van that took her to Avenida Paulista, but the police managed to get around the situation.

Luisa spoke for the first time about her bisexuality in 2021, after releasing the song “Temptation”, in partnership with Carol Biazin. “I was already very afraid of being who I am because of where I came from, Rio Grande do Sul, my family and the reception of people. That’s why it took me so long to tell. The support of my audience is really essential. I’m happy and very relieved to talk about it,” she explained on her Instagram.

The 26th LGBT+ Pride Parade also featured shows by Pabllo Vittar, Mateus Carrilho, Paullete Pink, Agrada Gregos, Tiago Abravanel and Liniker.

Release

Bisexuality was one of the subjects of the conversation between Luísa Sonza and Pocah on the program “Prazer, Luísa”, shown on Multishow. Despite still saying she is insecure about the subject, the presenter confessed to the funkeira that her testimony in an interview inspired her to speak more calmly about her desire for men and women.

“When I talked about my sexuality in the video [de ‘Tentação’, em que beija Carol Biazin], I received many messages from girls who told stories very similar to mine. Today, I have to say: accept yourself, because this is the most liberating and incredible thing in the world”, said Luísa, who came out as bi in May, when releasing the video.

In the conversation, Pocah said she realized she was bisexual at age 14, when she was more attracted to women than men. Today, she defends that talking about the subject is not a taboo, but as a teenager she went through a phase of great anguish because of her upbringing.

“As my family was of the evangelical religion, I felt the desire, but my conscience said I would go to hell. So I took my hard-on and put it in my pocket”, joked the funk singer, who learned to kiss with a friend.