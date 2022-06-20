Maju Coutinho exposes with whom he lives a discreet relationship: “It has everything”

The anchor posted a rare record alongside her husband and friends

Leaving his discreet posture aside, last Sunday (19), Maju Coutinho appeared accompanied by none other than Augustine Paulo Moura, with whom he has been in a relationship for over a decade. The lovebirds were accompanied by another couple of friends in a very romantic dinner.

Many people do not even imagine that the commander of the Fantastic has been off the track for years, but the truth is, she prefers to love away from the spotlight. Precisely for this reason, it is rare to see their publications together.

On video, the Globo contractor brought some records of the special day, where she was with Agostinho, reporter Valéria Almeida and her husband, Peterson.

“Happy Sunday, people! Who has a love and friends has everything. If the well devours it, it seeks at the bottom, it is so ten that together all stress is small. It’s a point to shore up when it was absurd. The friend is a magician of the sweet hug”, began Maju Coutinho.

“It’s mega cuddling, shelter in a loop, oasis in the worst phases when the ground and foundations disappear, when everything goes into space, that’s it. Thank you for the love @valeria_almeida_reporter and @peterson_ago”, concluded the Globo contractor.

BROKEN PROTOCOL!

Not even Maju Coutinho and Poliana Abritta escaped the romantic mood of Valentine’s Day last Sunday (12). the presenters broke protocol and ended O Fantastic sending kisses to your loved ones.

Maju Coutinho left the discreet posture aside and suggested to his partner that they send a message to their loved ones. “Are we going to leave it to ours too?“, He asked. “I kiss Chico”, said Poliana Abritta. “Agostinho… ready”, concluded the captain of the Fantástico.