Maju Coutinho opens Fantástico in a hurry and reports the singer’s illness

Maju Coutinho hastily opened the edition of “Fantástico” and gave bombshell news about famous

On the night of this Sunday, June 19, another edition of “Fantástico” aired on TV Globo. At the beginning of the program, Maju Coutinho rushed in and exclusively brought an article involving the singer Justin bieber.

The international artist suffered a few days ago from facial paralysis and left part of his face without movement. Maju Coutinho informed the public about the disease and gave details of how it can affect a person, even a young person, as is the case with the famous.

According to Maju Coutinho, Justin Bieber had to leave the stage and postponed his tour to undergo treatment. On social media, the singer’s publicist made a recent post, informing fans of his real health status: “In light of Justin’s continued recovery, the remaining shows of the tour scheduled for June and early July will be postponed”, says one. post made on the official Instagram of the tour.

Elsewhere, the statement read: “Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is optimistic about his recovery and looks forward to returning to the stage. road and perform for their fans abroad later this summer. We are sending lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery.” In time, Maju Coutinho made Brazil kneel with the news of the disease and several internet users made posts on the network, cheering for the singer’s recovery.

“Watching this article from Fantástico, I felt a lot of pity for Justin”, wrote an internet user. “Maju Coutinho talking about Justin Bieber’s illness, may he get better soon from this drama”, wished a second. “Strength Justin, we are with you,” wrote a third.