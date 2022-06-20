Mario Frias posts family photo from The Godfather: “It defines me”

Former Special Secretary of Culture Mario Frias posted this Saturday (18/6), on his social networks, an image of The Godfather 2, Francis Coppola’s iconic film about the Italian mafia in the United States, accompanied by a phrase from the writer German Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

“The phrase and the image that define me. No matter what I’m living, how hard my day or my week was, I know my peace awaits me at home. My home is the antidote to chaos, to anything bad that might happen.”, wrote Mario Frias in the caption.

Look:

The sequel to 1974’s The Godfather follows the trajectory of Vito Andolini before he turned into notorious mobster Don Vito Corleone (played by Robert De Niro). The film’s cast also includes Al Pacino, Robert Duvall and Diane Keaton.

The phrase by Goethe quoted by Frias appears in the book The Sorrows of Young Werther, a landmark in world literature. She says: “He is the happiest man, whether king or peasant, who finds peace in his home.”.

pre-candidate

Mario Frias left the post of secretary at the end of March, together with other secretaries and nine government ministers to contest the October elections. The actor joined the PL and intends to run for a federal deputy for São Paulo.

A supporter of Bolsonaro since the 2018 election campaign, Frias arrived in government amid the pandemic, in June 2020. During the period in which he was in charge of the portfolio, he became known for controversial posts on social media and fights with artists and celebrities.