Market raises Selic forecast to 13.75% after Copom signals

The indication by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), of the Central Bank, last week that it should increase the Selic rate by up to 0.5 percentage point at the next meeting in August made financial market economists revise their forecasts for the interest rate. base interest this year.

Most banks and institutions consulted in a survey by Projections Broadcast now predict that the Central Bank should raise interest rates to 13.75% per year at the end of the monetary tightening cycle. A week ago, before the Copom meeting, the estimate was 13.25%.

Of the 38 institutions consulted, 28 (74%) expect a 0.5 percentage point increase in interest rates at the next Copom meeting, in August, to 13.75%. Another nine (24%) estimate an increase of 0.25 points. One house provides for the maintenance of the Selic rate at 13.25%.

For 30 out of 37 institutions (81%), the BC should interrupt interest rate hikes in August. Another seven (19%) expect the BC to continue raising the Selic rate in September. For the end of the year, most banks project the Selic at 10%, compared to 9.63% in the previous survey.

GOAL STILL DISTANT

Despite the greater tightening in interest rates, economists heard by the report believe that the BC does not want to extend the cycle of increase beyond the next meeting and is willing to tolerate inflation above the center of the target (3.25%) next year. This is because the committee changed the communication and said it considered the strategy compatible with a convergence of inflation “towards the target”, instead of “to the target”, as in the previous statement.

“The BC is basically saying that it is looking at convergence in the next two years”, says Alberto Ramos, research director at Goldman Sachs for Latin America.

For the chief economist at Banco Original, Marco Caruso, the statement indicates that the BC’s intention is not to raise the Selic rate beyond 13.75%. “The Copom hinted that it is looking at a longer horizon and, somehow, left the space open to say that it will not take to heart the center of next year’s goal”, says Caruso.

Leonardo Costa, economist at ASA Investments, believes that the BC is facing the reality that inflation in 2023 will be far from the center of the target. “Unless there is a further worsening, the BC’s desire remains to end the cycle in August.”

