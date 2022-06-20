The biggest blockbuster of Tom Cruise’s career, Top Gun: Maverick approaches $900 million at the global box office.
According to data from Box Office, Top Gun: Maverick hit $885 million at the worldwide box office this weekend.
The film was the second-best performer in history for feature films in its 4th week in the US, having made $44 million domestic this weekend.
By comparison, who leads this question is avatarwhich made $50 million in its 4th weekend in North America.
After thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) becomes a fearless test pilot, avoiding a breakthrough in the rankings. But when he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun NCOs for a specialized mission, Maverick meets Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), son of Maverick’s late friend Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose.
Facing an uncertain future and ghosts from his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a quest that demands the ultimate sacrifice of those who will be chosen.
with direction of Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion), Top Gun: Maverick is on display in Brazilian cinemas