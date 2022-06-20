The biggest blockbuster of Tom Cruise’s career, Top Gun: Maverick approaches $900 million at the global box office.

According to data from Box Office, Top Gun: Maverick hit $885 million at the worldwide box office this weekend.

The film was the second-best performer in history for feature films in its 4th week in the US, having made $44 million domestic this weekend.

By comparison, who leads this question is avatarwhich made $50 million in its 4th weekend in North America.

SEE MORE

After thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) becomes a fearless test pilot, avoiding a breakthrough in the rankings. But when he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun NCOs for a specialized mission, Maverick meets Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), son of Maverick’s late friend Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose.‎

Facing an uncertain future and ghosts from his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a quest that demands the ultimate sacrifice of those who will be chosen.

with direction of Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion), Top Gun: Maverick is on display in Brazilian cinemas