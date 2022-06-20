Ministry of Health confirms 8th case of monkeypox in the country

Monkeypox virus, known as monkeypox (Photo: Reproduction / EPTV Campinas)

The Ministry of Health was notified about the eighth case recorded in Brazil of the monkeypox virus, known as monkeypox. The patient is a 25-year-old man, resident of Maricá, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. He did not travel abroad, but he had contact with foreigners.

The case was confirmed by the Enterovirus Laboratory of the Oswaldo Cruz Institute, in Rio, which used the Viral Isolation method to make the diagnosis.

According to information from the Ministry of Health, the patient is in a stable clinical condition, without complications and is monitored by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and by the state and municipal health departments.

“All containment and control measures were taken immediately after the communication that it was a suspected case of monkeypox, with the isolation of the patient and tracing of his contacts”, informed the Ministry of Health, which notified the World Health Organization. (WHO) on the case.

Two eight confirmed cases in the country so far, four were in São Paulo, two in the Campinas region, one in Vinhedo and another in Indaiatuba. Others two cases were registered in Rio Grande do Sul and two in Rio de Janeiro. There are still six cases under investigation.

The seventh case was confirmed on Friday (17), in Rio de Grande do Sul. The five people who had contact with the man diagnosed with monkeypox in Rio de Janeiro had not shown symptoms until Saturday.

On Saturday (18), the WHO reported that would no longer treat cases in a differentiated way in countries where the disease is considered endemicthat is, with circulation throughout the year, and the other countries.

Monkeypox was considered endemic in Central and West African countries, but in recent months there have been reports of the disease in several other non-endemic countries, especially in Europe, which already accounts for 84% of reported cases, according to the WHO.

Between January 1 and June 15 of this year, the WHO was notified of 2,103 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 42 countries, as well as one probable case and one death. (With information from Agência Brasil)

