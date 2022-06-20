Ministry of Health confirms second case of monkeypox in the State of Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Monkeypox is a viral disease. There are eight cases in the country – ADRIANA TOFFETTI/ATO PRESS

Published 06/20/2022 07:40

Rio – The second case of monkeypox was confirmed, on Sunday night, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, by the Ministry of Health. According to the folder, the patient is a 25-year-old man, resident of Maricá, in the Metropolitan Region. This is the eighth positive diagnosis in the country.

The young man, whose identity was not revealed, did not travel abroad, but had contact with foreigners, the Ministry of Health said. He has a stable clinical picture and is being monitored by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and by the state and municipal health departments.

“All containment and control measures were taken immediately after the communication that this was a suspected case of the disease,” said the Ministry of Health.

The first case recorded in the state was in the city of Rio de Janeiro. A 38-year-old man residing in London, who arrived in Brazil on June 11. He sought medical attention at the Evandro Chagas National Institute of Infectious Diseases (INI / Fiocruz) the day after his arrival.

According to SMS, clinical samples were sent to the Carlos Chagas Filho Biophysics Institute (IBCCF) of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), a national reference, and the positive result for the disease was released last Tuesday (14). ).

In Brazil, the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in the city of São Paulo, on June 8. The patient, a 41-year-old man who arrived from Spain, was placed in isolation at the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas.

The disease

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close, intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or secretions and mucus from the infected person.

Initial symptoms are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion. In general, between 1 to 3 days after the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.