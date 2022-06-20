Ministry of Health releases fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 for people over 40 years old | Health

The Ministry of Health released this Monday (20) the fourth dose (or second booster dose) of the Covid-19 vaccine. for people over 40 years old. According to Arnaldo Medeiros, secretary of Health Surveillance, this new group can now look for the health centers to receive the dose.
- CDC authorizes application of Covid vaccine to 6-month-old babies in the US
- Covid: Vaccines provide ‘high levels of protection’ against serious illness and death for all variants, says WHO
THE recommendation is that immunization be done with Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Janssen vaccinesfour months after application of the first booster.
Until now, the ministry had only released this dose to people aged 50 and over, as well as immunosuppressed people and health workers.
- Share on WhatsApp
- Share on Telegram
Doses per group for any of the vaccines:
- Over 40s: four doses
- 12 to 39 years: three doses
- 5 to 11 years: two doses
Doses per group for any of the vaccines — Photo: Reproduction/Ministry of Health
On the inclusion of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the National Immunization Program (PNI), Arnaldo Medeiros said that there is still no forecast.
“We believe that vaccination against Covid will enter the PNI, it is a discussion that we are already having, but we need more clarity on what the target audience would be more concretely, what the dosage will be. Studies continue, discussion with experts continues, but we still don’t have a definition of when it will be incorporated into the PNI”, said Medeiros.
The folder also presented a balance on vaccination in the country. According to the ministry, Unvaccinated people were 6 to 9 times more likely to have severe Covid-19 or die than vaccinated people during the first few months of 2022.
The ministry also released more doses for those who took Janssen. The recommended vaccines for booster shots are AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Janssen:
- 18 to 39 years: second booster (third dose)
- 40 years and older: third booster (fourth dose)
Booster doses for those who took Janssen — Photo: Reproduction/Ministry of Health