Missing, São Paulo and Palmeiras play a classic at Morumbi for the Brazilian

Sao Paulo and palm trees classic this Monday, for the 13th round of the Brazilian championship. The ball rolls on the lawn of Morumbi Stadium at 8 pm (Brasilia time).

Tricolor Paulista seeks recovery in the national tournament after losing to Botafogoper 1 to 0, out of home. Coach Rogério Ceni’s team is close to the G4, with 18 points conquered.

For Choque-Rei, Ceni will have several absences: Gabriel Sara (recovering from surgery on his right ankle), Nikão (pain in his left ankle), Alisson (sprained right knee), Talles Costa (sprained right ankle), Luan ( surgery on the adductor muscle of the left thigh), Caio (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee) and Moreira (travel with the Portuguese under-18 team).

São Paulo has a good record in classics this season, with five wins, one draw and two defeats. The two negative results, however, were against Palmeiras, during the Paulistão. The first took place in the group stage (1-0) and the second in the state decision return game (4-0).

Rogério Ceni spoke about the sequence of games against Verdão after the match against Botafogo: “It’s a tough game (against Palmeiras). We’ll try to get the players back, but we don’t have anyone to come back. Alisson, Sara, Nikão, Colorado and Caio don’t come back. We have many athletes away with no prospect of returning. What we have is this here and we will try to recover to compete.”

Like São Paulo, Palmeiras will also have embezzlement – starting with coach Abel Ferreira, who tested positive for covid-19. In addition to the Portuguese, who will be replaced by his assistant João Martins, five players will not enter the field.

Right-back Marcos Rocha treats myalgia in his right thigh and has been doing individual work at the Football Academy. Left side Jorge is recovering from trauma to his right knee and has returned to training with the team. The attacking midfielder Raphael Veiga, after an injury to his right thigh, started the physical transition this Sunday. Midfielder Zé Rafael, in turn, received his third yellow card in victory over Atletico GO and will serve suspension in Choque-Rei. Finally, midfielder Jailson had a serious knee injury and is far from returning to the team.

On the other hand, defender Benjamin Kuscevic will be available again after defending the Chilean national team on the last FIFA Date.

Due to Rocha’s absence, João Martins can opt for Mayke, Garcia or Gustavo Gómez on the right side. The first returned from injury recently and entered against Atlético-GO, on Thursday. The boy from the base was on the bench, with the Paraguayan, improvised, in the position. He composed the starting defense alongside Murilo, Luan and Joaquín Piquerez.

In midfield, to replace Zé Rafael, Eduard Atuesta appears as one of the options. In addition to the Colombian, Gabriel Menino has resumed his good phase and can also be cast. Finally, the young Fabinho is another alternative.

Leader of the Brasileirão with 25 points, Palmeiras is having a good moment and lost only one game as a visitor this season: precisely against São Paulo, in the first leg of the Paulista Championship final. After the classic on Monday, the teams will face each other again, also in Morumbi, on Thursday, at 20:00, for the first match of the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO X PALMEIRAS

Place: Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo (SP)

Date: June 20, 2022 (Monday)

Time: 20 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (FIFA-RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA-RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Rafael Traci (RS)

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Arboleda and Léo; Rafinha, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor and Reinaldo; Patrick, Luciano and Calleri

Technician: Rogerio Ceni

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Luan, Gomez and Piquerez; Danilo and Atuesta (Gabriel Menino); Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Gabriel Veron; Ron

Technician: Joao Martins (assistant)

Leave your comment