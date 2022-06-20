Monkeypox: Ministry of Health confirms 2nd case in RJ | Rio de Janeiro

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Sunday night (19) the second case of monkeypox in the state of Rio de Janeiro. This is the eighth positive diagnosis in the country. The patient is a 25-year-old man who lives in Maricá, in the Lagos Region.

He did not travel abroad, but reported contact with foreigners. According to the Ministry of Health, the patient has a stable clinical picture, without complications, and is being monitored by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and by the state and municipal health departments.

The case was confirmed by the Enterovirus Laboratory of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Also according to the federal government, all containment and control measures were adopted immediately after the communication that it was a suspected case of the disease.

The first case recorded in the state was in the city of Rio de Janeiro. A 38-year-old man residing in London, who arrived in Brazil on June 11 and sought medical attention at the Evandro Chagas National Institute of Infectious Diseases (INI/Fiocruz) the following day. The positive result was confirmed on June 14.