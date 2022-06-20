Mourão says that merchant may be responsible for the deaths of Bruno and Dom

posted on 06/20/2022 11:53



(credit: Romério Cunha/ VPR)

Vice President Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) said this Monday morning (6/20) that the person behind the murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips, killed in the Amazon last week, may be a local trader. who “felt hurt”.

“It will show up if there is a principal. But if there’s a boss, it’s a trader in the area who was feeling harmed by the action, especially Bruno’s and not Dom’s. Dom jumped into this story, it was collateral damage,” he said.

Mourão highlighted that “no one is happy with a stupid death” like Dom and Bruno’s, but the region of Atalaia do Norte is lacking and that it was probably the riverside dwellers who murdered them.

“It’s a poor region, Atalaia do Norte is a municipality of 20 thousand inhabitants, with countless needs. People live from a small business, from the municipal participation fund. Those people there who cowardly murdered the two of them are riverines. People who live there, on the edge of having access to better living conditions, live off fishing. There is no electricity 24 hours a day. Only when it has fuel does the generator work, when it doesn’t, it doesn’t work, so it’s a hard life”, he lamented.

According to the vice president, the deaths were “almost an ambush” and occurred in a moment of drunkenness on the part of the assassins. He said that the situation is common in the outskirts of large centers, such as in Brasília (DF).

“This is a crime that happened at a time that was almost like an ambush. A matter that had been dragging on, let’s say. In my estimation, it must have taken place on Sunday. Sunday, Saturday, this group drinks, gets drunk, the same thing that happens here on the outskirts of big cities. Here in Brasilia, we know, right? Every weekend there are people who are stabbed to death, shot, in the most cowardly ways, usually the result of what? Drinking, right? So the same thing must have happened there,” he stated.