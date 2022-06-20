Movie is making people cry by telling the story of two peoples

The genocide in Rwanda shook the world and the resistance of the Tutsis to the attacks to this day impacts those who remember the aggressiveness of the Hutus. The war that took thousands of lives took place in 1994 because these two African tribes were encouraged to treat each other as enemies.

In ”Hotel Ruanda”, another film that works with the same scenario, the clash is treated in a more documentary way. In ”Trees of Peace”, recently added to the Netflix catalogue, director Alanna Brown highlights female union from a critical perspective in the midst of violence.

The struggle for political space found the need to fight for the country’s independence

While the two peoples fought, four women isolated themselves to seek protection. They find in the bonds created, courage and knowledge, which were able to make them true heroines of a nation in decline, with no perspective for the future.

Leading the reconstruction of the country, they all manage to bring to the girls the idea of ​​fighting for the nation. Therefore, they made Rwanda a cradle for democracy and gender equality by bringing more female representation to positions of power, previously dominated exclusively by men.