Multiple Sclerosis: Understand What It Is and What Are the Symptoms of Gutta Stresser Disease | Health

Actress Guta Stresser, who played the character Bebel, in “A Grande Família”, spoke about how she received the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis and how she lived with the disease, in a statement to Veja magazine.

“I know I’m going to have to live with multiple sclerosis for the rest of my life. May it be long and full. Every day that passes tastes like a small victory.”

Guta said that the first symptoms appeared when she participated in “Dança dos Famosos”, in 2020. According to the actress, during rehearsals, she began to forget the choreography as soon as she finished, despite having always had an easy time memorizing movements.

But what exactly is multiple sclerosis? What are the symptoms?

What is multiple sclerosis?

The Brazilian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Abem) defines it as a “neurological, chronic and autoimmune disease”. That is, when “the body’s defense cells attack the central nervous system itself, causing brain and spinal cord injuries.”

Multiple sclerosis usually affects people between 20 and 40 years of age, with a higher incidence among women.

It’s not a mental illness

it’s not contagious

not preventable

There is no cure and its treatment consists of alleviating the symptoms and slowing down the progression of the disease.

What are the types of multiple sclerosis?

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) lists 4 types:

Relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) – It is the most common form of the disease and represents 85% of diagnoses. It is characterized by well-defined flare-ups (clinical symptoms in episodes) that last for days or weeks but then disappear.

– It is the most common form of the disease and represents 85% of diagnoses. It is characterized by well-defined flare-ups (clinical symptoms in episodes) that last for days or weeks but then disappear. Primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) – It affects about 10% of patients and is characterized by a slow onset and a constant worsening of symptoms. There is an accumulation of deficits and disabilities that can stabilize or continue for months and even years.

– It affects about 10% of patients and is characterized by a slow onset and a constant worsening of symptoms. There is an accumulation of deficits and disabilities that can stabilize or continue for months and even years. Secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (PSMS) – Begins with a relapsing-remitting illness, which comes and goes, followed by the development of a progressive disability that often includes more relapses and no period of remission (phase in which there is no disease activity)

– Begins with a relapsing-remitting illness, which comes and goes, followed by the development of a progressive disability that often includes more relapses and no period of remission (phase in which there is no disease activity) Recurrent progressive multiple sclerosis (PRMS) – A rarer type, it affects approximately 5% of patients. It is characterized by constant neurological decline from the beginning, with clear acute flare-ups.

According to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, the most common signs and symptoms are:

Fatigue (weakness or tiredness);

Paresthesias (numbness or tingling); trigeminal neuralgia (pain or burning in the face);

Optic neuritis (blurred vision, dark spot in the center of vision in one eye – scotoma – blurring or loss of vision), diplopia (double vision);

Loss of muscle strength, difficulty walking, muscle spasms and stiffness (spasticity)

Lack of coordination of movements or to walk, dizziness and imbalances;

Difficulty controlling the bladder (retention or loss of urine) or bowels;

Problems with memory, attention, information processing (slowing down);

Mood swings, depression and anxiety.

How to alleviate symptoms?

Abem explains that the drug treatments available “aim to reduce inflammatory activity and outbreaks over the years”. Treatment should be done with the support of a neurologist.