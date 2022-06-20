‘My whole life was like this’

Success in “Pantanal”, actress Isabel Teixeira is very happy with the success of the character Maria Bruaca. The 48-year-old daughter of musician Renato Teixeira, she said that her father has some difficulty watching the artist’s hottest scenes in the soap opera.

“My whole life was like that. You know, it’s the first time I’ve realized this. It’s beautiful”, she said, in an interview with Veja magazine.

In the plot, she plays the wife of Tenório (Murilo Benício), but got involved with the pawns Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Levi (Leandro Lima). The scenes fell in the taste of the fans of the serial.

Isabel and her father, Renato Teixeira Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Isabel, whose trajectory was built on the theater stages, told the publication that the current work gave her career even more breath. “My road is in the theater, but now, on TV, I am again feeling an immense passion for my craft,” said she, who is a mother of two: Diego, 18, and Flora, 11.

Renato Teixeira and his son Chico Teixeira, by the way, were also part of the cast of the soap opera. The two gave life to the pawn Quim, in the first and second phases of “Pantanal”.

Maria Bruaca ( Isabel Teixeira ) Photo: Publicity/TV Globo

Maria (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) Photo: Foto Globo/João Miguel Júnior / Agência O Globo

Chico Teixeira and his Father, Renato Teixeira, in Pantal Photo: Personal archive