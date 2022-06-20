Mysterious character saves Maria Bruaca’s life in Pantanal; find out who

Advertising Could not load ad

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the soap opera by Bruno Luperi.

After being expelled from the farm by Tenório (Murilo Benício), Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will decide to take her own life. “Don’t do that, Dona Maria! No matter how great your pain, you are alive… And life is a blessing that we receive only once”, Eugênio (Almir Sater) will say, pulling the housewife into the hut. “Leave me… Let me die in peace…”, will counter Bruaca thinking the worst.

Decided, the captain of the vessel will manage to get the suicidal ‘desire’ out of Maria’s head. “If you jump, I don’t even have a way to look for you… The current here is very strong… And the boat takes a long time to manoeuvre… Cry all your tears, Dona Maria… But you don’t do a stupid thing like that, from this trip that the lady who is, doesn’t exist. That’s better… Let these waters wash away though all your sadness…” will add the good man seeing his future friend give up on killing herself.

The singer Almir Sater is Eugênio in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

