Netflix regrets accident that killed two actors and announces interruption of filming; what is known so far – Monet

Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar (Photo: Reproduction)

In a statement sent to English websites Mirror and Metro, Netflix confirmed the van accident that killed two actors from the series ‘The Chosen One’ and announced the interruption of filming. Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died and six other team members were injured on Thursday (16) in Mexico.

“We are sad to confirm that two cast members have died following a tragic accident on the road from Santa Rosalía to the local airport,” begins the statement issued to the sites on Saturday night (18).

Netflix also updated the situation of the other six injured, who remain unidentified: “Two other cast members and four crew members were injured but remain stable. Investigations are ongoing into the reasons for the accident, and production was halted for a few days out of respect for the victims. Our thoughts are with them and their families at this time.”

The van overturned in the city of Santa Rosalía, in the state of Baja California Sur, Mexico. According to The Washington Post, the vehicle flipped after leaving a road in a deserted area of ​​the region.

The Baja California Department of Culture released an image with photos of Raymundo Cruz and Juan Francisco Aguilar and offered solidarity to the families in the face of “this irreparable loss”.

Baja California Secretary of Culture laments tragedy (Photo: Disclosure)

friends mourn

To the Daily Beast, a colleague of one of the victims asked for a deeper investigation into the tragedy with the crew of ‘The Chosen One’.

Liliana Conlisk Gallegos, a friend of Juan Franciso González Aguilar, spoke about the actor, known as ‘Paco Mufote’. “Paco touched the hearts of everyone he met, he was a great actor with a strong trajectory. He sacrificed himself for his love of acting. I would like to demand that this be investigated further. If nothing wrong was going on, then there should be no problem providing the information,” she said.

On Twitter, actor Fernando Bonilla, a friend of Raymundo, made a long post on Twitter to talk about his colleague. “He was a cheerful and generous friend. I wrote to him a few hours ago because he was working in Tijuana and we couldn’t meet, precisely because he was busy with the project that cost him his life.

On Facebook, Rick Zazueta, a friend of the two, was stronger in words and accused Netflix of having blood on their hands. “Their deaths are a tragedy not only because of the theft of these talents, but mainly because these deaths have culprits. People close to this production have known for weeks that the logistics have been abysmal. The actors have not stopped complaining about how badly they are being treated specifically on the topic of transport and logistics,” he accused. “Netflix also has blood on its hands, the billionaire company chose to work outside the actors union”, he detonated.

The Chosen One

The Netflix series has yet to be released and is being recorded by an independent production company. Despite the same name (also identical in the English translation), it is worth noting that it is not related to the Brazilian production ‘O Eslhado’.

‘The Chosen One’ is inspired by the comic ‘American Jesus’ by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, in which a twelve-year-old boy suddenly discovers that he has returned to the world as Jesus.

