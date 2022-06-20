New Selic makes credit and installments more expensive

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Last Wednesday (15), the Central Bank decided to raise the Selic rate (basic interest rates in the economy), which should continue to make credit and installments more expensive, according to the National Association of Finance, Administration and Accounting (Anefac). The Selic rose from 12.75% to 13.25% per year.

Although the impact is diluted at the end, due to the large difference in the basic rate and the longer-term effective interest, those who take out new loans will feel the consequence of the monetary tightening.

The average annual interest for individuals will increase from 117.23% to 118.21%. For legal entities, the average rate will go from 56.57% to 57.29% per year.

more expensive installments

With the new Selic, the consumer who finances a refrigerator of R$ 1,500.00 in 12 installments will pay R$ 0.38 more per installment, being R$ 4.62 more in the total amount. Those who use R$ 1 thousand of the overdraft for 20 days will pay R$ 0.27 more.

When using the R$3,000 revolving credit card for 30 days, the consumer will spend R$1.20 more. A personal loan of BRL 5,000 paid in 12 months will have an extra amount of BRL 1.24 per installment and a total of BRL 14.82.

To finance a car worth R$ 40 thousand in 60 installments, the consumer will pay R$ 11.16 more in each installment, reaching a total of R$ 669.47 more. Legal entities that take out a working capital loan in the amount of BRL 50,000 for 90 days will pay BRL 24.93 for a discount of BRL 20,000 in trade notes for 90 days and another BRL 10,000 for twenty days of use. escrow account.

Savings

According to the simulations, savings are yielding more than funds in two situations. The first is the application of up to six months in funds with a rate of 2.5% per year. The other situation is applications of up to two years on funds at a management fee of 3% per year.

Savings, although tax-exempt, yields only 6.17% per year (0.5% per month) plus the Reference Rate (TR), which increases when the Selic rate rises. This savings income occurs when the Selic rate is above 8.5% per year, which has been happening since December 2021.

