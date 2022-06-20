Nicholas Santos, 42, takes silver at the Swimming Worlds | swimming

F5 is the computer key we use to refresh web pages. If we had used this trick in swimming, Nicholas Santos would have pressed the button for the third time in a row. That’s because, this Sunday, at the age of 42, he won the silver medal in the 50m butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships, held in Budapest, Hungary, becoming the oldest athlete in history to reach the podium in the competition. The previous record was his own, aged 39, in 2019, at the time, he updated the mark he had made in 2017, aged 37.

This Sunday, he swam the 50m butterfly in 22.78, one hundredth ahead of the American Michael Andrew, (23 years old) with 22.79, who took silver. The title went to super champion Caeleb Dressel, owner of eight Olympic medals, who took the 50m butterfly title for the second time in a row.

– Every World Cup is tough, me entering this final would have a chance. I got a silver for Brazil, I’m satisfied, tired. The age of the catch, but I’m very happy – said Nicholas.

The record is even more impressive if we add the World Championships in short course (25m), in which Nicholas, aged 41, was champion in 2021, in Abu Dhabi. Before, he had been gold in 2018 in China with 38.

Nicholas’ path at the Worlds was not an easy one. He was only 13th in the qualifiers, which gave 16 spots for the semi. In the semi, he didn’t swim well either, and got the spot for the final in eighth place, far from the best mark he had in the season. But he made it to the final, had a really good time and took silver.

– It’s maturity, getting into this situation, with noise, there are people who get nervous. I don’t feel anything, I’m calm, I can give a shield, it helps a lot. Sometimes anxiety gets in the way, this is common, but I’m already armored. It’s a head factor, always remembering that we’re in charge of our heads – said Nicholas.

Another important feature of Nicholas is that this Worlds, in Budapest, is the 17th of his career, if we add the short and long pools. His debut in the national team was in 2001, at the Fukuoka World Cup in long pool. This mark matches that of Sweden’s Therese Alshammar, who has participated in 17 editions of the event, but retired five years ago.

The swimmer of the Brazilian team Leonardo de Deus posted on social media a photo with the curtain of the room they share in Budapest, Hungary. There it was written 22.78, mark that Nicholas promised his colleague that he would do in this Sunday’s decision.

It is important to remember that the 50m butterfly is not held in the Olympics, but is part of the World Championship. In his career, Nicholas has three medals at World Championships in the long course (silver in 2015, bronze in 2017 and bronze in 2017), as well as four podiums in World Championships in short course (gold in 2012, 2018 and 2021, in addition to silver in 2014 ).

