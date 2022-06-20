Nokia has the world’s best-selling entry-level cell phone; see resources | Cell

The Nokia 105 won the title of world’s best selling basic cell phone in the first quarter of 2022. The expressive sales raised HMD Global, owner of the brand, to the second position in the ranking of companies that sold the most so-called feature phones in the same period. The finding was pointed out in a report by the market intelligence company IDC.
Feature phones are simpler devices, without smart functions and retro style. Despite being basic, the Nokia 105 has fvery popular anointings in simpler devices, such as the snake game and the flashlight. The Nokia 105 is not officially sold in Brazil, but is found in online retail for values in the range of R$185.
Nokia 105 — Photo: Disclosure/Nokia
Among the qualities of the phone the 2G internet availability and the ability to listen to FM radio without the need to connect a headphone, which is welcome and unusual in similar devices.
Another plus point is the removable 800 mAh battery. According to Nokia, the device is expected to remain on standby for at least 15 consecutive days on a single charge.
The Nokia 105 isn’t the first HMD Global handset to come to prominence recently. In 2018, it launched the Nokia 8110, which stood out for specifications such as IP52 protection and flashy color, and in 2021, the company relaunched the “brick” cell phone, Nokia 6310, which also had the Snake game installed from the factory.
Ranking of best sellers
Nokia 105 tops the list of the best-selling entry-level devices for the first quarter of 2022 — Photo: Reproduction/Gizmochina
The basic cell phone market raised the equivalent of more than BRL 4.7 billion in the first three months of the year. Part of the growth came from Nokia itself, which saw revenue increase 87% in North America and 37% in Western Europe, according to the IDC report.
Completing the ranking of the best-selling simple cell phones in the world in the first quarter of 2022, devices from the companies Tecno Mobile and Itel Mobile. Both are Chinese.
with information from Nokia and Gizmochina
