North Korea has mysterious epidemic of intestinal disease

A month after acknowledging it is battling a Covid-19 outbreak, North Korea is now racing to contain a mysterious intestinal disease in the western province of South Hwanghae.

The name of the disease was not disclosed, but the suspicion is that it is cholera or typhoid fever, which periodically affect the underdeveloped country in many parts.

Credit: Manjurul/IstockNorth Korea tries to control intestinal disease epidemic

According to state media, the country’s health authorities have ordered all suspected cases to be quarantined, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent drugs to combat an “acute enteric epidemic”.

Disinfection work is also being carried out, including treatment of sewage and other waste, to ensure the safety of drinking water.

Enteric diseases are often acquired through consumption of contaminated food or water, but they can also be transmitted from person to person. They cause symptoms such as diarrhea, fever or cramping and can even lead to death without proper treatment.

The concern is that the disease will put even more pressure on the country’s health system, already overwhelmed by Covid-19 and one of the worst in the world.