On Domingo Espetacular, Simaria talks about Simone, father and health

After a troubled week, Record TV’s Domingo Espetacular aired Simaria’s last interview before being removed from the stage. The interview was recorded on the same day as the singer’s birthday party last Monday (13/6). The LeoDias column followed closely and brings the most outstanding speeches.

Friction with sister

One of the points addressed in the interview was the recent friction with her sister and duo, Simone. Even reaffirming the criticism of the attitude that sister often has when trying to control her, Simaria was lighter than in an interview given to the LeoDias column published last Wednesday (15/6). Simaria also said that, as long as they maintain respect, there is no possibility of the duo breaking up. “Sometimes it controls me, but I’m 40 years old and I won’t shut up (…) Keeping respect, this brotherhood, you can’t go wrong”.

Simaria also revealed that the only thing she asked her sister for her birthday was that they sing the song Amiga at the end of the birthday party, which ended up happening.

Relationship with the father and the need to assume responsibility early

Another topic that was discussed was her relationship with her late father, Antônio: “For me, losing my father was one of the most felt pains in my life (…) I never got over it”.

According to the singer, the death of her father was a decisive moment in her life, since she had to assume responsibility in the family, going to her brother’s school meetings and supporting her brothers when she joined Frank Aguiar’s band: “It’s not that I I like to take care of everything, it’s the gift that God sent (…) I used to go to my brother’s meetings, I started singing with Frank Aguiar, I started supporting the family at 14 (…) I was always a woman ahead of my time ”.

health and essence

After two tuberculosis and recent health problems, the singer revealed that what she most wants is to ask God to keep her healthy and with her essence intact: “Without health I am nothing. May God never allow me to lose my essence.”

Celebrating birthday after many years

As he had said in an interview given to the headliner of this column, Simaria said that he went more than 30 years without celebrating his birthday because he had to take care of his professional career and his career: “We don’t have the courage to give ourselves, I never celebrated my birthday (…) I never celebrated my birthday”.

