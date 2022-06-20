Pabllo Vittar draws crowd at the LGBT+ Parade; watch videos

Pabllo Vittar performs during the 26th LGBT+ Pride Parade on Avenida Paulista

Photo: Futura Press

One of the most famous drag queens in the world, Brazilian Pabllo Vittar performed during the 26th São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade, presented by Terra and Smirnoff, this Sunday afternoon, 19.

Videos published on social networks give an idea of ​​the size of the crowd that accompanied the artist on her trio’s journey on Avenida Paulista, central São Paulo. Singing the hit “Disk Me”, Pabllo sent the audience into a frenzy.

During the performance, the singer was hit on the head by an object. In the images released on social media, it is possible to see a ball supposedly bouncing off the artist’s head and returning towards the audience. Unfazed by what happened, Pabllo continued the show normally.


Terra and Smirnoff present the 26th São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade, which this year has the theme “Vote with pride – for a policy that represents”. Follow the full coverage of the event on Terra NÓS, Terra’s diversity vertical, and stay on top of the LGBTQIA+ movement in Paulista and around the world. And using the hashtag #TerraNaParada on your social networks you can join us!

