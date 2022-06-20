Pabllo Vittar draws crowd at the LGBT+ Parade; watch videos







Pabllo Vittar performs during the 26th LGBT+ Pride Parade on Avenida Paulista Photo: Futura Press

One of the most famous drag queens in the world, Brazilian Pabllo Vittar performed during the 26th São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade, presented by Terra and Smirnoff, this Sunday afternoon, 19.

Videos published on social networks give an idea of ​​the size of the crowd that accompanied the artist on her trio’s journey on Avenida Paulista, central São Paulo. Singing the hit “Disk Me”, Pabllo sent the audience into a frenzy.

Disk me’s choir, having a hit in the mouth of the people is essential #ParadaSP pic.twitter.com/Un0q6Ft2KG — Bank (@bankressuscita) June 19, 2022

During the performance, the singer was hit on the head by an object. In the images released on social media, it is possible to see a ball supposedly bouncing off the artist’s head and returning towards the audience. Unfazed by what happened, Pabllo continued the show normally.

it’s completely scrotum what they did with pabllo vittar, what’s the need to throw a ball at it? disgusted with that, disgusting! #ParadaSP pic.twitter.com/OHtmefk9oG — Biel (@bielnitto) June 19, 2022

After a two-year break due to the covid-19 pandemic, the São Paulo LGBT Pride Parade was once again held in person with 19 electric trios scattered along the road. In addition to Pabllo, Luísa Sonza, Tiago Abravanel, Ludmilla among other artists also performed.

The organization expects to attract up to 3.5 million people, which this year warns of the importance of voting on the eve of the presidential elections in October. And, although the event is non-partisan, part of the public took the opportunity to speak out against President Jair Bolsonaro.



















#TerraNaParada

