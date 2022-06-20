Pabllo Vittar is hit on the head by an object thrown by the public during the LGBT+ Parade | Sao Paulo

The singer Pabllo was hit by an object thrown by the audience while performing at the 26th edition of the LGBT+ Pride Parade, held this Sunday (19), in the city of São Paulo.

Pabllo was performing on the corner of Avenida Paulista and Rua da Consolação when hit. She was not injured and followed the performance (see video above).

After two years of online celebration, due to the most severe phases of the pandemic, the electric trios returned to perform the traditional route from Avenida Paulista to Praça Roosevelt, in the center of the capital. Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) did not attend the event.

The parade trios passed through crowded bus stops. At one point in the parade, part of the protesters climbed onto points located on Avenida Paulista and Rua da Consolação.

The parade started around 12:00 pm with speeches by representatives of the LGBTQIA+ community, in addition to policies, such as the coverer Carol Iara (PSOL) and the secretary of Human Rights of the capital, Soninha Francine (Citizenship).

“Transvestites are not a mess. We do need to be in the decision-making positions of this country. Chamber, Senate. Here there is more love and less hate”, said Iara. Soninha Francine highlighted the event’s growth. “At the first stop there were 2,000 strong and brave people. Today we are over 3 million. There will be a party, yes!”

At around 10 am, the public was already concentrating on the open space of the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) and the colorful balloons were already starting to be inflated. At this time, the avenue has already started to gain the LGBT+ colors with flags and banners. Each flag cost R$30.

The political tone was not limited to the theme chosen by the organizers. During the rally, the audience chanted “Fora, Bolsonaro”. The speeches carried a similar message, with criticism of the President of the Republic.

The public demonstrations came with posters, such as one with the words “Impeachment, now! Bolsonaro in jail” and flags with the colors of the movement and the phrase “Out, Bolsonaro”. Other protesters wore red, photos and towels of former President Lula and declarations of support for the PT.

One of the protesters with the rainbow flag, Fernando Braga, 34, lamented the Bolsonaro government’s relationship with the community. “I decided to come this year for the Conscious Vote theme, voting is very important. The federal government has been attacking the LGBTQIA+ population a lot, with very aggressive speeches. Brazil needs to improve with us, the relationship is terrible, we are not respected”, he said.

In the first car of the parade, state representatives Isa Penna (PCdoB) and Erica Malunguinho (PSOL) also spoke to the public.

“I was harassed at Alesp, are there feminists here today? That’s about it. Our unity will make us win. They’ll have to swallow us in politics. Women won’t go back to the kitchen, blacks won’t go back to slave quarters and LGBTQIA+ won’t go back to the closet”, said Isa.

“Diversity is the absolute law of humanity, we are here to free you from all prejudice, stigma. Axé for us. Let’s have a beautiful parade, without violence, lots of love. Our people are capable of that, fertilize love, prosperity”, said Malunguinho.

In this year, 19 cars are part of the parade and features artists such as Pabllo Vittar, Ludmilla, Pepita, Mateus Carrilho, Liniker, Majur, Gretchen, Tiago Abravanel, Lexa, Luisa Sonza and the Carnaval block Minhoqueens (see schedule below).

Matheus Dachilli, 22, an electrical technician, went to Avenida Paulista to sell objects made by his father, such as flags and cups. They sell each one at R$30 at the Parade.

“We brought 500 glasses and we’ve already sold 200, it’s almost gone. The flags, there were a thousand and 80 came out. We have with Fora Bolsonaro and lisa, who came out more so far. I’m a technician, I came to work for my father to supplement income. Pandemic made everyone’s life difficult. My sister is a veterinarian and is here with us selling. We won the week and I hope to sell more.”

Edinho Teodoro, 56, spoke about lost rights in the last two years. “I’m coming this year because we have to value and respect diversity, everything in the world. After two years, we have to fight for many rights that we lost”, he said. He, however, preferred not to comment when asked about the federal government’s relationship with the LGBTQIA+ population.

The theme of the 26th Parade is “Vote with Pride – for a policy you represent” and aims to reaffirm the commitment of the LGBTQIA+ community to combating discrimination, respecting diversity and fighting for affirmative policies aimed at this part of the population.

“It is an immense pleasure to return to the streets and reinforce to the public its responsibility to support representatives who are committed to a more just and egalitarian Brazil”, said Claudia Garcia, president of APOLGBT-SP, the association responsible for organizing the event in the capital of São Paulo.

Engaged for four years, Rodrigo Ferreira and Fabrício Fernandes, posed before climbing into one of the trios, from where they will watch the parade.

Order of Trio Elétricos

LGBT+ families – artist: Mariana Munhoz; City Hall of Sao Paulo; Lesbian Diversity – artists: Ana Dutra, Luana Hassen; City Hall of Sao Paulo; Transsexual and Transvestite Diversity – artist: Nick Cruz; Health (Aids Healthcare Foundation – AHF); Bisexual Diversity – artists: Ariah and Brunelli; City Hall of Sao Paulo; Diversity More – artists: Quebrada Queer, Thaline Karajá; Night Artists; gay diversity – artist: Kauan Russell; Alive – artists: Tiago Abravanel, Bloco Agrada Gregos, Gretchen and Paullete Pink; Jean Paul Gaultier – artist: JoJo Todinho, Majur and the Pitayas; amstel – artists: DJ Heey Cat, Mateus Carrilho, Aretuza Love, Pocah and Luisa Sonza; Burger King and Avon – artists: Pepita, Lexa, DJ Cris Negrini and Ludmilla; Smirnoff – artist to be confirmed; Earth – artist: Liniker, MC Rebecca and Minhoqueens; Allied Guests; Board of APOLGBT-SP and Mercado Livre – artist: Pablo Vittar.

More than 2,000 military police, with the support of 254 vehicles, in addition to 287 metropolitan civil guards, were involved in patrolling the event on Avenida Paulista.

According to the Capital Policing Command (CPC), the teams were also distributed to places of high concentration close to the event, such as Rua da Consolação and Praça Roosevelt, where participants are dispersed. There will be foot patrols and mobile community bases scattered throughout the region.

According to the São Paulo City Hall, the capital has 80% of the hotel chain occupied by the Parada, which represents a movement of the city’s economy of around R$ 400 million.

A study by the São Paulo City Indicators Observatory shows that each LGBT tourist spends, on average, R$1,600 per day before, during and after the Parade.

Date: Sunday (19)

Sunday (19) Concentration: Avenida Paulista, from 10 am

Avenida Paulista, from 10 am Start: 12 pm

12 pm Path: Av. Paulista, Rua da Consolação and Praça Roosevelt

