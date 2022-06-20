Patricia Poeta talks again about presenting the “Meeting” after the departure of Fátima Bernardes: “Chill in the belly”

Patricia Poeta was at “Domingão com Huck” this Sunday (19) and commented on the challenge of replacing Fátima Bernardes in the “Meeting”

Patricia Poeta was on “Domingão com Huck” this Sunday (19) and talked about her newest career challenge: replacing Fátima Bernardes in the morning presentation “Encontro”. The journalist’s new role will begin on July 4, while Fátima – who spent 10 years at the helm of the program – goes to “The Voice Brasil”.

“I think every challenge of the present moment is the big challenge. I confess that I have butterflies in my stomach, as I had on the Jornal Nacional stand, as I had at the premiere of Fantástico and so on”, said Patricia in the conversation with Luciano Huck.

Afterwards, she recalled her first career change: she presented Globo newspapers, such as “Jornal Nacional”, and moved on to the entertainment area, just as Fátima Bernardes did a few years before. “When I migrated from entertainment — I left hard news and came to entertainment — I think you go along and something new comes along, which gives you this nervousness, this anxiety. I love it! I think that people’s lives are made up of cycles, cycles that complete and new ones that arrive. This is wonderful in life. It’s great”.

Message from Fatima Bernardes

By surprise, Fátima appeared on video to celebrate her co-worker and left Patricia emotional. “Once again Patrícia replacing me. First on the JN bench, and now at the Meeting. I’m very happy, because I know the program will be in great hands. I know that Patrícia will take care of everything with great respect, as she always did”, said Is it over there.

In sequence, Fátima confirmed that the “Meeting” will undergo a transition, which will start a few days before the official debut of Patricia Poeta in the attraction. “We’ve never been together on the stage of the Meeting, and we will be on July 1st, in an emotional passing of the baton”, revealed the presenter.