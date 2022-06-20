Paul Haggis, director of Crash, arrested in Italy for sexual abuse

The director and screenwriter Paul Haggiswho won Oscars for Golden girl and Crash: On the Edge, was arrested in Italy on charges of sexual abuse and assault against an unidentified young woman. The information was confirmed to Variety by the prosecution of Brindisi, the city close to where Haggis was apprehended.



According to the authorities, the filmmaker was accused by a foreign (that is, non-Italian) woman of keeping her captive and raping her for two days in the city of Ostuni, where the Allora Festival is held, which would have talks of Haggis in the 2022 edition.

After the attacks, the director reportedly took the victim to Papola Casale airport, in Brindisi, leaving her there alone in the early hours of the morning, despite the “your precarious physical and psychological conditions“. There, she was attended by the police and received first aid, going to the nearest hospital and, soon after, formalizing the complaint against Haggis.

Silvia Bizojournalist and one of the festival’s organizers, confirmed to Variety that the filmmaker was arrested, and that the event will “walk away completely” his. Allora’s official position should be released shortly in a statement.

Haggis is already responding to a sexual abuse lawsuit in the US. Publicist Haleigh Breest alleges that the director violently raped her after a premiere event in 2013 – and that complaint, filed in 2018, prompted three other women to bring similar allegations against him.

In addition to Golden girl and crashHaggis is known for creating the series Chuck Norris: The Lawman (1993-2001), recently reimagined as walker. He also signed the scripts for 007: Casino Royale (2006), 007 – Quantum of Solace (2008) and Letters from Iwo Jima (2006).



