Paula Amorim and Breno leave the maternity ward and show their newborn

Paula Amorim and Breno Simões show the newborn after leaving the maternity hospital

The ex-BBB couple Paula Amorim and Breno Simões became first-time dads last Thursday, June 16th. Little Theo was born after just over 7 hours of labor. The baby came into the world weighing 3,100 kilograms and measuring 49 centimeters.

The mother owl has shared in her profile on a social network all the first discoveries of motherhood with her first child. On the day of the birth, Breno Simões recorded the stories of his beloved who described the evolution of labor until Theo’s arrival. In these days of hospitalization for the monitoring of the first hours of the baby and the mother, Paula Amorim recorded the preparation for the newborn’s first bath.

Dad has seen it all up close. Breno, who records every moment, “caught” his beloved with his heir. In the photo shared by the former BBB, the winner of the 2021 edition of the reality show No Limite appears holding the newborn in her arms and looking completely in love with her baby. “All day like this…”, said Breno in the caption.

The couple now moves on to the next challenges of this new journey called: parenthood. Paula was released today from the Pro-Matre Maternity Hospital, located in the Bela Vista neighborhood in the city of São Paulo. Accompanied by Breno, the couple posed smiling for the lens of the photographers who recorded the moment.

For this important occasion, Paula Amorim she chose a set of a midi dress and a terracotta knit cardigan, wearing a brown clog with high heels. Breno adorned the look with his beloved wearing khaki pants with a pair of nude knitwear and a shirt with an embroidered collar and white sneakers. As for little Theo, the outfit chosen was a white jumpsuit that was well covered with a blanket of the same color. The baby was well dressed for the way home on a windy Sunday in São Paulo.

In his social network, Breno showed the emotion of the two. The couple was eager to be home with the family, now complete!

Tell us what you think!