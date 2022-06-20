Published at 1:18 pm this Monday (20)

Less than 24 hours after sealing an agreement with pre-candidate Marília Arraes, deputy Sebastião Oliveira, pre-candidate for vice-governor on the Solidarity ticket, became the target of harsh persecution by Governor Paulo Câmara, dismissing all the commissioned positions linked to the Serra-Telhadense deputy. Not even strategic areas of health were respected. The director of the XI Regional Health Management (Geres) Karla Millene, and the director of the Hospital Agamenon Magalhães (Hospam), were fired for being linked to Sebá. The government did not take into account the excellent work done by the duo and fired both over the phone.

This Monday (20), the report of the Lighthouse talked to Millene, who confirmed the dismissal, but made a point of thanking the governor for the time he spent in charge, but who needs to maintain his loyalty to deputy Sebastião Oliveira. “I am grateful to Governor Paulo Câmara, Dr André Longo[Secretário de Saúde], the entire State Department of Health team, I learned a lot from everyone, but my cycle in government came to an end. I am a technician, activist and defender of the SUS and so I want to continue contributing to the improvement of the health of my sertão and my III Health Macroregion. Thank you all for the love”, said Karla Millene, reinforcing:

“I can’t help but follow Sebastião Oliveira and Waldemar Oliveira, because I belong to their group and I’m very proud to be part of this tireless team that fights for a Serra Talhada and for a better sertão, with more health and dignity for all sertanejos. Thank you so much to everyone who trusted my work.