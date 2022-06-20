Petrobras pays more than R$24 billion to shareholders this Monday; government will receive R$ 8.8 billion | Economy

The gross amount distributed this Monday corresponds to dividends and interest on equity (JCP) of R$1.857745 per outstanding common and preferred share, based on the shareholding position on May 23, 2022.

Of the R$ 24.25 billion that will be paid this Monday, the Union will receive R$ 8.85 billion.

“The total allocated for dividends by Petrobras in the first quarter of 2022 amounts to R$ 48.5 billion, of which R$ 17.7 billion for the Union (Federal Union, BNDES and BNDESPar). The amounts will be paid in equal installments in the months of June and July”, Petrobras informed.

Petrobras has a profit of R$ 44.561 billion in the first quarter

The second installment will be paid on July 20.

The federal government is Petrobras’ largest shareholder. The Union holds 36.6% of the company’s total capital.

The distribution of part of the profits to shareholders was announced on May 5, when Petrobras reported net income of R$ 44.561 billion in the first quarter. The oil company’s profit was the highest ever recorded by a publicly traded Brazilian company for the first quarter.

In 2021, Petrobras distributed to its shareholders a record amount of BRL 72.7 billion in dividends. Until then, the highest amount paid by the company had been registered in 2009, when R$ 15.4 billion were distributed, according to financial information provider Economatica.