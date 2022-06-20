Petrobras (PETR4) announces the resignation of President José Mauro Coelho and Fernando Borges as interim; stocks return to trading and fall

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this Monday morning (20) that José Mauro Coelho resigned as president of the state-owned company.

B3 suspended trading of the shares due to the notice of dismissal. The shares resumed trading around 10:52 am (Brasilia time) this Monday: at the opening, PETR3 assets fell 1.14%, at R$ 29.59, while PETR4 had a decrease of 1.61%, at R$ 26 .87. At around 11 am, the drop was even more expressive, from 2.14%, to R$ 29.29, and of 2.31%, to R$ 26.68, for PETR4.

The shares resumed trading at 11:03 am. Subsequently, at 11:12 am, Petrobras announced the appointment of Fernando Borges — Exploration and Production Executive Director — as interim president of the company. At 11:37 am, assets traded again, still falling, but less expressively: PETR3 assets were down 1.44%, at R$29.50, while PETR4 fell by 1.65%, at R$26.86.

Pressure on the company and on Coelho increased after Petrobras announced a new adjustment in fuel prices on Friday, which led the government, Congress and Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to criticize the company.

The rise in fuel prices is seen as one of the main obstacles to the project for the reelection of the Chief Executive.

At the end of last week, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber of Deputies, once again demanded the immediate resignation of Coelho, who had already had his departure announced three weeks ago, but held the post until the council decided to replace him. by executive Caio Mario Paes de Andrade.

Lira also announced a meeting, this Monday (20), of the college of leaders to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy and try to reverse the company’s profit for the population.

On Sunday, the parliamentarian demanded respect from the state-owned company to the Brazilian people. On social media, Lira said that if “Petrobras decides to face Brazil, let it prepare itself: Brazil will face Petrobras”.

“We don’t want confrontation, we don’t want intervention. We just want respect from Petrobras to the Brazilian people. If Petrobras decides to face Brazil, let it prepare itself: Brazil will face Petrobras. And it’s not a threat. It’s an encounter with the truth,” he posted on Twitter.

In an article published over the weekend in Folha de S.Pauloauthored by the mayor himself and entitled “The time has come to remove the mask from Petrobras”, Lira wrote that “the double face of the state-owned company was wide open”.

“When it wants to gain privileged treatment from the Brazilian state, the company presents itself as a state rib. But at the time when it makes billions and billions amid the biggest crisis in the history of the last century, it screams the chorus of governance and declares itself a savage capitalist”, says an excerpt from the text.

President Jair Bolsonaro defended a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate Petrobras. Lira, on the other hand, threatened to double the taxation of the company’s profits and said that the new high was a retaliation from the now former president of the state-owned company, while Minister André Mendonça, from the STF, asked for explanations about the pricing policy.

political victory

In this way, Coelho’s departure represents a political victory for the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) and his allies in the “centrão” – especially Lira, since he personally committed to the removal of the state-owned company’s commander.

“The move is part of the strategy [do governo] to transfer responsibility to Petrobras. But what will the change of president produce in terms of changes in pricing policy? With the State-Owned Companies Law, which counselor would put his CPF to pay for such a change? Therefore, it seems more like a way of creating a narrative”, observes Carlos Eduardo Borenstein, political analyst at the consultancy Arko Advice.

The harassment of the political class made Coelho’s situation even more delicate. Government officials claim that the new price adjustment announcement would have been the “last straw”. For them, the executive would no longer have legitimacy to lead a movement of this magnitude. And, in practice, the readjustment would overshadow any benefit caused by the ICMS reduction approved with PLP 18/2022.

In the market, there is concern about a direct interference in the company’s pricing policy – ​​known as International Parity Pricing (PPI). Although there is political will on the part of parliamentarians to make the move, there is fear of the possible consequences.

Behind the scenes, however, another assessment that circulated is that Lira was raising the tone precisely to force the fall of the current presidency of the company and accelerate the process of renewal of the board and that there was no real intention to raise the level of interference so significantly.

The interpretation was that the new nominees, due to their more political profile, could be more sensitive to pressure from Brasília and collaborate through the so-called “social function” of the company. In this case, one option would be for Petrobras to allocate part of its profits transferred to the Union to the area. If this assessment is correct, the trend would be for a cooling of tempers and a less warlike meeting between the leaders of the Chamber of Deputies this Monday.

Also for XP, Coelho’s resignation tends to cool the mood in the debate about new measures that force a change in fuel price policy.

“Now, time is gained for a more rational discussion on possible paths to this issue, with threats of CPIs, export tax or extra taxation to put pressure on. The tendency is for the new board, handpicked by the government, to have a vote of confidence to at least try to implement two fundamental aspects: address Petrobras’ social role and secure future readjustments that directly impact Bolsonaro’s popularity,” the team points out. of XP Politics.

On the other hand, the form and legal possibilities of this social use of the company are still unclear. “The first drafts are aimed at, by decision of the council itself, directing part of the Union dividends that exceed the minimum of 25% to the financing of aid to truck drivers, taxi drivers, among others. Given the electoral law, this would be a way to circumvent the government’s limitations regarding the creation of social benefits this year. And also to avoid restrictions on the spending ceiling, which limit direct expenses of the Union”, evaluates XP.

Despite favorable signals from the team that will assume the posts – in addition to the agreement of the Ministry of Economy – there are doubts about the legality of these measures, he ponders. Thus, if it is not possible to implement them and Petrobras makes a new adjustment before the elections, the expectation is for another escalation of tension in Lira and Bolsonaro’s crusade against price increases.

“In the short term, however, it can be said that the company escaped bolder interventions that were beginning to gain strength in Congress”, points out XP.

For Credit Suisse, the resignation of José Mauro Coelho is “neutral” for Petrobras, since “the government had already requested the replacement of the CEO and appointed Caio Paes Andrade (currently under analysis by the committee). Petrobras’ Board of Directors will now choose an interim CEO” and, therefore, the analysis understands that it is “neutral” news for the company.

Eleven Financial, in turn, highlights the continuing uncertainty over Petrobras’ actions; analysts have a neutral recommendation for PETR4 assets, with a target price of BRL 34.

“We believe that this [a renúncia] may accelerate the change of the board of directors, which is in process and that noises of government interference in the State-owned company continue to harm the performance of the stock, together with a scenario of great uncertainty about the degree of cooling of the main world economies, which is causing the fall the price of oil”, points out the analysis team.

