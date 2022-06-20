Petrobras (PETR4) receives nomination of candidates for the board; Klabin (KLBN11) approves debentures and more news

The corporate news on Monday (20) highlights Petobras (PETR3;PETR4) which was nominated for candidates for the Board of Directors by minority shareholders.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) received the resignation of nine of the ten members of the company’s Board of Directors.

Klabin (KLBN11) approved the issuance of R$ 2.5 billion in debentures.

Check out more highlights:

Inter Bank (INBR31)

Banco Inter’s shares (BIDI3, BIDI4 and BIDI11) had their last trading day on Friday, in the midst of its corporate reorganization process. BIDI11 assets closed their last trading session with a drop of 1.42%, accumulating a decrease of 63.60% in the year. The sale of shares/units issued by Inter by the shareholders on Friday will be settled next Tuesday (21).

This Monday, Inter & Co’s BDRs will begin trading on B3 with the INBR31 ticker.

As of the 22nd, the BDRs will appear in the statements of Inter shareholders who have not sold Inter shares that they held on the 17th.

The bank explained in a statement that as of June 22, 2022, shareholders who have received BDRs may, at any time, request the conversion of the BDRs they hold into Class A Shares issued by Inter & Co (INTR), upon instruction to its custodian institution so that it can request Banco Bradesco, the depositary institution of Inter’s BDR program, for the respective conversion.

The shareholder must have a valid account with a brokerage firm in the United States, to which the Class A Shares underlying the dismantled BDRs will be allocated. To receive INTR on June 23, when the first trade will take place on Nasdaq, the shareholder must apply to their broker or custodian.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced that minority shareholders have nominated candidates for the board of directors: José João Abdalla Filho and Marcelo Gasparino da Silva.

Pressure on the state-owned company remains on the radar, with Arthur Lira threatening to double the company’s CSLL and implement the export tax to compensate for the high fuel prices.

The proposal will be discussed at the meeting of party leaders that Lira called for this Monday (20th) to discuss Petrobras’ pricing policy, which is currently linked to the international market.

Still on the radar, according to a column by Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, the current president of Petrobras, José Mauro Coelho, may resign today from the position to which he was appointed on April 14 and fired on May 23. At least that’s the expectation of some members of the company’s board of directors with whom Coelho spoke over the weekend.

Klabin (KLBN11) approved the issuance of R$ 2.5 billion in debentures, in the context of a securitization transaction, with a rate corresponding to NTN-B 2032 + 60 bps or IPCA + 6.30% and a maximum term of up to 12 years old.

The debentures will be the subject of a private placement, fully subscribed by a securitization company and later linked to agribusiness receivables certificates (CRAs), which will be subject to a public offering with restricted placement efforts, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Nine of the ten members of the Eletrobras Board of Directors presented a letter of resignation, according to a material fact disclosed by the company. Eletrobras underwent a recent capitalization process.

The nine will remain in office until the new directors take office, who must be elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Via (VIIA3) reported that the North American manager BlackRock increased its stake in the company, now holding 79,961,790 common shares, representing approximately 5.00% of total common shares and 6,351,457 derivative financial instruments referenced in common shares with financial settlement, representing approximately 0.39% of the total common shares issued by the company.

Celesc (CLSC4) informed that it will pay interest on equity to shareholders in the amount of R$41.8 million, of which R$1.02498794722 per common share and R$1.12748674194 per preferred share. Holders of shares issued by the company on June 30, 2022 will be entitled to Interest on Equity.

Miter Realty (MTRE3)

Miter Realty (MTRE3) announced the death of Jorge Miter, chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the company’s controlling group.

Fabricio Miter, CEO and vice-president of the Board, will accumulate the position until the next meeting.

TC Traders Club (TRAD3)

TC (TRAD3) reported that the total aggregate value of the transaction for the acquisition of Dibran Holding and Dibran Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários was BRL 8.5 million.

