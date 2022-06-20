Petrobras president may resign today | Lauro Jardim

José Mauro Coelho | Disclosure

José Mauro Coelho can resign today from the position of president of Petrobras to which he was appointed on April 14 and dismissed on May 23.

At least that’s the expectation of some members of the company’s board of directors with whom Coelho spoke over the weekend.

The government has been pressuring Coelho for two weeks to have him step down in order to hasten the inauguration of Caio Paes de Andrade, the new nominee. Coelho refused to accept the insistent requests.

With the gasoline and diesel price readjustment being announced on Friday, the pressure has escalated many notches. Arthur Lira began to threaten, supported by Jair Bolsonaro, with the opening of a CPI, with the debauchery of the state-owned company’s directors and directors’ accounts and with an increase in the taxation of the company’s profits.

From then on, the pressure also came from Coelho’s own colleagues on the board. Almost unanimous pressure.

One of the possible consequences of today’s resignation, if it does come to fruition, could be the interruption of Lira’s articulations for the creation of Petrobras’ CPI.

