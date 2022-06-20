Petrobras price discussion catches fire – and more highlights of the week – 06/19/2022

This is part of the online version of this Sunday’s edition (19/6) of the Pra Iniciar a Semana newsletter. In the complete newsletter, just for subscribers, you can check out a curation of the main topics under discussion in Congress, the actions judged by the superior courts, the foreign agenda, the list of sporting events, the premieres on the big screen and on the small screen and more. To register, click here.

After the stone Petrobras in the price of diesel, will the measures tried by Bolsonaro (who is expected to sanction the ICMS ceiling on fuel tomorrow, Monday) and by Congress will have any effect? Will the deputies’ initiative to create a price stabilization fund, financed by a tax on oil exports, go ahead? Is the Petrobras CPI out? Will the truck drivers, who were already disgruntled, do anything other than criticize?

eyes on amazon, because of the murder of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips. After the discovery of the bodies, it remains to find out who else participated in the crime – and who ordered the murder of both. Besides the case, what else will gain attention in the region, a target for organized crime and various types of illegal activities?

Pandemic. In the next few days, the release of the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid should be released for those over 40 – and then, for those over 18.

Gilberto Gil. Party on Sunday, for the singer-songwriter’s 80th birthday. Screen preview.

Ukraine invasion. Will there be any response from Russia to the accelerated process of accession of Ukraine to the European Union? Is UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson right to speak of “Ukraine fatigue”? For NATO, the war will be long.

Movie theater. Debut Everything Everywhere at the Same Timea film with an amazing plot, highly praised by the critics.

Sport. In football, the week starts hot, with the classic Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras in the Brasileirão – repeated on Thursday, in the Copa do Brasil. Double dose duel also Corinthians and Santos, Wednesday and Saturday. Most: Atletico MG vs Flamengo, on Wednesday. and continues the World Water Sports.

Winter. Starts on Tuesday.

Saint John. Friday, the 24th. Fairs in sight.

104 days to go until the first round of the elections.

Good week

