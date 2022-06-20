Petrobras shares have trading suspended on the Stock Exchange – 06/20/2022 – Market

Petrobras shares began this Monday (20) suspended from trading on the Brazilian Stock Exchange due to the announcement to the market about the resignation of the company’s president, José Mauro Coelho.

The temporary procedure is adopted whenever there is any disclosure or market movement capable of causing fluctuations that are potentially harmful to the operation.

The fall of the president of the state-owned company comes after the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) intensified the pressure on him over the weekend.

At 10:29 am, the Ibovespa dropped 0.69%, to 99,085 points. The dollar rose 0.66% to R$5.18.

Investors start the week attentive to new reactions coming from Brasília to the fuel readjustment applied by Petrobras.

On Friday (17), criticism from politicians to the company caused a sharp drop in the company’s shares, while the domestic market was still trying to adjust to the historic high of interest rates in the United States.

The common (PETR3) and preferred (PETR4) papers of the oil company controlled by the federal government closed the trading session with losses of 7.25% and 6.09%, respectively.

PETR3 fell to its lowest this year, R$29.92, below the floor of R$30.57 recorded on January 6th.

After the increase was announced, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that Petrobras “could plunge Brazil into chaos”. The president of the Chamber, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that he “will go to the wall” to “review everything in prices” and that he will work to tax the oil company’s profit.

Last Friday alone, the state-owned company lost R$27.3 billion in market value, according to financial data platform Economatica.

“Petrobras lost R$ 30 billion. I believe that, on Monday (18), with the CPI, it will lose another 30 billion”, said Bolsonaro during an evangelical service in Manaus (AM). The threat of a CPI was also made by the president last Friday, after the announcement of the readjustment.

The negative performance of Petrobras shares contributed to the Ibovespa falling 2.90%, to 99,824 points, on Friday. This is the lowest score for a close of the Exchange’s benchmark index since early November 2020, the last time the indicator had dropped below 100,000 points.

In this week, the Ibovespa plunged 5.36%, registering the biggest weekly loss since the 7.28% drop in October last year.

Investors are increasingly weighing the risks that the proximity of the elections will potentiate measures that could compromise the functioning of the market, increase inflationary pressure and generate more public spending.

The crisis involving one of the main companies on the Brazilian stock exchange occurs at a time of increasing concerns about the direction of the world economy.

Managers discuss the possibility of a global recession after, last Wednesday (15), the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American central bank) confirmed a 0.75 percentage point increase in its interest rate. It is the biggest increase applied by the monetary authority of the United States since 1994.

The increase applied by the Fed raised the benchmark rate for daily interbank lending (a benchmark for the credit industry in general) to a range between 1.5% and 1.75% per annum.

Next Wednesday (22), Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will address a Senate hearing, an opportunity for the market to assess the monetary authority’s next steps after the historic rate hike.

Understand when stocks leave the trading floor

Devaluations or appreciations of more than 10% of a company’s shares can cause the Exchange to take these papers to auction, as the mechanism to avoid harmful fluctuations in the operation is called.

In the case of an ongoing trading session, this drop must be in relation to the value of the asset at the opening of the market. Last Friday, the drop of approximately 10% of Petrobras shares occurred in relation to the closing of the previous day and not on the opening value.

A share that goes into auction is traded off the floor. She enters a closed bidding system for five minutes. The period can be extended several times until the price stabilizes.

The temporary suspension also depends on other factors, such as comparing the day’s movement with the recent average.

Securities can also be temporarily withdrawn from trading due to the disclosure of a material fact, as the official announcement made by a company about an event with the potential to influence the price of its shares is called.