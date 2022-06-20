Playboi Carti performs insane show at Festival CENA in São Paulo

Carti gave a great presentation in Brazil.

the rapper Playboi Carti played a great show in São Paulo this Friday (18) at Festival Cena 2k22. The American rapper closed the first day of the festival with a flourish, drawing a crowd of fans who had been waiting for a concert by the artist in the country for a long time.

cart stood out with an extremely punk-influenced performance, driving the crowd wild with his tracks, along with his guitarist, who was highly praised. Unfortunately, fans who did not attend the event missed the presentation, as this year the festival did not broadcast on the internet and apparently the artist’s team did not authorize any filming, as a black bag was placed on the main camera before Carti took the stage. .

On social media, many praised the rapper’s show, but most criticized the audience at the festival. I lived to come to a show playboy cart at the Brazil and the stuff was just poetic” said one user, while another made some criticisms. “Never again playboy cart back to Brazilaudience only knew 2 songs this is the result of the ticket prices being very high, the playboyzada goes and the guys who really like it can’t go, Rap in Cena will be more or less like this” he said.

Twitter is also a stage for Rap, where fans of the genre gather to discuss rhymes, sounds and artist news. Last year alone, there were more than 20 million Tweets about the genre on the platform in Brazil. Among the interests of fans, the Festival CENA 2K22 (@festivalcena), which takes place from June 17th to 19th at the Anhembi Sambadrome, with a line-up dedicated to rap, hip hop, trap and funk. Since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 33 thousand Tweets about #Cena2022. The synergy between the festival and the platform is such that Twitter will carry out an exclusive action with messages from the fans: during the event, a screen will show Tweets, in real time, from people who post with the hashtag #CenaNoTwitter.

Check out a fan-recorded show below.