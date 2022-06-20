Police find Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips speedboat – 06/19/2022 – Poder

Police from Amazonas located this Sunday (19) the speedboat in which the indigenist Bruno Pereira and the British journalist Dom Phillips, who died two weeks ago in the interior of the state, were traveling.

According to a note from the Civil Police of Amazonas, the speedboat was located at a depth of about 20 meters. It was “upside down with six bags of sand to make it more difficult to float, at a distance of 30 meters from the right bank of the Itaquaí River, close to the Cachoeira community.”

The location was indicated, according to the police, by the suspect Jeferson da Silva Lima, known as Pelado da Dinha, arrested on Saturday (18).

The Civil Police also said in the statement that it took almost five hours of operation. “In addition to the boat’s hull, a 40 hp Yamaha engine, four drums that were owned by Bruno were also found, three on land and one submerged.” The Military Police of Amazonas, the Brazilian Navy and the Fire Department also participated.

In a press conference last week, the superintendent of the Federal Police in Amazonas, Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, had said that the criminals removed the engine of the vessel used by the indigenist and the journalist to sink it. After the disappearance, the search teams made, with equipment, sweeps in the river to find the speedboat.

In addition to Jeferson, the brothers Amarildo Oliveira, known as Pelado, and Oseney Oliveira, known as Dos Santos, are imprisoned. It was Pelado who took, according to the police, to the place where the bodies of Dom and Bruno were found, last Wednesday (15).

Bruno and Dom had been missing since the morning of the 5th of this month, a Sunday, when they were traveling through Vale do Javari, the second largest indigenous land in the country, with 8.5 million hectares, in the extreme west of the Amazon.

After visiting a Funai base in Lago do Jaburu, they stopped in the São Rafael community for a meeting with a fisherman known as “Churrasco” and talked with his wife, since he was not there.

Then, they continued their journey along the Itaquaí River towards Atalaia do Norte, but disappeared along the stretch. According to Univaja, the journey takes about two hours.

So far, three people have been arrested and there are five other suspects, according to the PF, who have already been identified for having participated in the concealment of the journalist’s and indigenist’s corpses.