Police investigate eight suspects of participation in death of indigenist and journalist in AM | amazon

According to the police, five more men who helped bury the bodies of Bruno and Dom in the woods have been identified. The police did not reveal the names.

They must be indicted for the crime of concealing a corpse and will respond to the charges in freedom, as the crime provides for a sentence of less than 4 years.

Photo montage by Brazilian indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips

On June 9, the Justice decreed the temporary arrest of Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, who confessed to the crime on the 15th, the day after his brother Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, known as “Dos Santos”. , have been arrested.

Also on June 15, the court ordered Oseney’s temporary arrest. The three suspects are still being held at the 50th Interactive Police Station (DIP) in Atalaia de Norte.

Jeferson da Silva Lima, known as “Pelado da Dinha”, was considered a fugitive on Friday night (17) after having the arrest warrant issued and not being located by the authorities. He surrendered at the Atalaia do Norte police station, 1,136 kilometers from Manaus, in the early hours of Saturday morning (18), where he was heard by delegate Alex Perez Timóteo.

During the afternoon, Jeferson was escorted by agents of the Federal Police to the Municipal Justice Forum for the custody hearing and had his temporary arrest decreed.

Bruno and Dom were shot dead

A report by Federal Police experts confirmed, this Saturday (18), that indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips were shot dead with hunting ammunition.

According to the analysis, Bruno was hit by three shots, two in the chest and one in the head. Dom was shot once, in the chest.

This Sunday (19) the search continues for the vessel carrying Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips. On Friday (17), the actions of the security forces ended in the late afternoon.

The region where the searches are concentrated was pointed out by Amarildo da Costa Oliveira. He also told police the place where the vessel was sunk and the area where the victims’ bodies were hidden.

The motive for the crime is still unclear, but the police are investigating whether it is related to illegal fishing and drug trafficking in the region. The second largest indigenous land in the country, Vale do Javari is the scene of typical conflicts in the Amazon: deforestation and the advance of mining.