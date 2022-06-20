Portal raises numbers of Wellington, questioned by the fans and defended by Diniz

In the final minutes of Fluminense’s 2-0 victory over Avaí, Sunday, at Maracanã, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship, Fernando Diniz burned his last three substitutions with Wellington, Pineida and Willian Bigode (Matheus Martins and Martinelli already had been released before) on the team. This situation somewhat frustrated the fans who were present at the stadium, as many would like to see Fred enter. One of the most demanded by the tricolors, Wellington was effusively defended by the coach. Now, the ge portal has raised the numbers of the steering wheel in comparison with its position competitors in the season. Check out:

disarms

In terms of tackling/stealing, Wellington has an average of 1.05 per game and is at the end of the line next to Martinelli. While André is the team’s most disarmed player in the sector with an average of 2.75 per game:

1 – André: 88 in 32 games (average of 2.75 per game)

2 – Nonato: 41 in 23 games (average of 1.78 per game)

3 – Yago: 54 in 33 games (average of 1.63 per game)

4 – Felipe Melo: 16 in 14 games (average of 1.14 per game)

5 – Wellington: 21 in 20 games (average of 1.05 per game)

6 – Martinelli: 26 in 25 games (average of 1.04 per game)

passes

On the other hand, the midfielder is one of the ones who hits the most passes with an average of 32.3 per game. Within the tricolor cast, Wellington is only behind André, who has an impressive average of 46.5.

1 – André: 1,488 in 32 games (average of 46.5 per game)

2 – Wellington: 646 in 20 games (average of 32.3 per game))

3 – Nonato: 666 in 23 games (average of 28.9 per game)

4 – Yago: 858 in 33 games (average of 26 per game)

5 – Felipe Melo: 358 in 14 games (average of 25.5 per game)

6 – Martinelli: 537 in 25 games (average of 21.4 per game)

And of those who make the most mistakes, the steering wheel is also not among the first:

1 – Yago: 198 in 33 games (average of 6 per game)

2 – Nonato: 105 in 23 games (average of 4.5 per game)

3 – André: 132 in 32 games (average of 4.1 per game)

4 – Wellington: 78 in 20 games (average of 3.9 per game)

5 – Felipe Melo: 53 in 14 games (average of 3.7 per game)

6 – Martinelli: 71 in 25 games (average of 2.8 per game)

faults

In terms of fouls committed, the tricolor midfielders are not likely to make many infractions. Wellington is at the top of the ranking with 1.15 per game, just behind André’s average of 1.68. Felipe Melo appears among the least absentees:

1 – André: 54 in 32 games (average of 1.68 per game)

2 – Wellington: 23 in 20 games (average of 1.15 per game)

3 – Yago: 33 in 33 games (average of 1 per game)

4 – Nonato: 22 in 23 games (average of 0.95 per game)

5 – Felipe Melo: 12 in 14 games (average of 0.85 per game)

6 – Martinelli: 16 in 25 games (average of 0.64 per game)

And in the comparison of those who suffer the most fouls in the sector, André leads with an average of 1.81, while Wellington is the one who receives the least infraction, with an average of 0.35 per game.

1 – André: 58 in 32 games (average of 1.81 per game)

2 – Yago: 54 in 33 games (average of 1.63 per game)

3 – Felipe Melo: 15 in 14 games (average of 1.07 per game)

4 – Nonato: 19 in 23 games (average of 0.82 per game)

5 – Martinelli: 14 in 25 games (average of 0.56 per game)

6 – Wellington: 7 in 20 games (average of 0.35 per game)

cards

On the other hand, Wellington leads the ranking of midfielders who take the least cards, alongside Martinelli: each received only three. Felipe Melo is the most punished by the referees on average.

1 – Martinelli: 3 yellow cards in 25 games (average of 0.12 per game)

2 – Wellington: 3 yellow cards in 20 games (average of 0.15 per game)

3 – Yago: 5 yellow cards in 33 games (average of 0.15 per game)

4 – Nonato: 5 yellows + 2 reds in 23 games (average of 0.30 per game)

5 – André: 9 yellow cards + 1 red in 32 games (average of 0.31 per match)

6 – Felipe Melo: 6 yellow cards in 14 games (average of 0.42 per game)

Participations in goals

When it comes to helping the defensive midfielders to attack, Nonato is the one who has more direct participation in goals. Wellington has yet to score with the tricolor shirt and has only assisted Cano in the victory over Athletico-PR at Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redonda:

1 – Nonato: 7 (3 goals + 4 assists) in 23 games (average of 0.30 per match)

2 – Yago: 5 (5 assists) in 33 games (average 0.15 per game)

3 – André: 3 (1 goal + 2 assists) in 32 games (average of 0.09 per game)

4 – Martinelli: 2 (1 goal + 1 assist) in 25 games (average of 0.08 per match)

5 – Wellington: 1 (1 assist) in 20 games (average 0.05 per game)

6 – Felipe Melo: 0 in 14 games (average of 0 per game)

utilization

Finally, in terms of performance as a starter, Felipe Melo leads with 77.7%, while Wellington appears at the end of the line, with 60.4%. A curiosity is that the steering wheel was undefeated in the season until the defeat in Fla-Flu. Since then, he has lost twice more, to Juventude and Atlético-GO.

1 – Felipe Melo: 77.7% in 9 games (7 wins and 2 losses)

2 – Nonato: 76.6% in 10 games (7 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss)

3 – Martinelli: 72.7% in 11 games (8 wins and three losses)

4 – Yago: 69.4% in 24 games (15 wins, 5 draws and 4 losses)

5 – André: 62% in 29 games (17 wins, 3 draws and 9 losses)

6 – Wellington: 60.4% in 16 games (8 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses)