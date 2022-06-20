Pressured by Planalto, president of Petrobras resigns

José Mauro Coelho leaves the state-owned company after criticism and pressure from the government and Congress because of readjustments

The president of Petrobras, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, resigned from his position and from his seat on the company’s Board of Directors this Monday (June 20, 2022). The announcement comes after the state-owned company readjusted diesel and gasoline prices. José Mauro Coelho’s departure was informed during a board meeting.

Petrobras published the waiver in a material fact. The appointment of an interim president will be decided by the Board of Directors. Here are the entirety of the announcements of resignation from the presidency (65 KB) and from the seat on the Council (65 KB).

With the departure, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will have the 4th CEO of the state-owned company appointed by him. José Mauro Coelho stayed in the position for 1 month and 9 days.

On Friday (June 17), the state-owned company increased the price of gasoline sold to distributors by 5.18%. Diesel had a high of 14.26%.

The readjustment was criticized by President Bolsonaro and his ministers. The chief executive said on Friday (June 17) that he will propose, together with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the formation of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the president, the directors and the administrative and fiscal councils of the state-owned company.

Lira asked for the resignation of José Mauro Coelho. The president of the Chamber also stated that the then president of Petrobras had no legitimacy and practiced “corporate terrorism”. He called the state “spoiled child” and talked about taxing profits.

The Bolsonaro government has already indicated new names for the Petrobras Board. the indication of Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, current special secretary for Debureaucratisation, Management and Digital Government of the Ministry of Economy, was confirmed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy on June 9. For him to take over, however, a meeting of the Board of Directors is necessary.

Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, 58, is an information technology and real estate entrepreneur. He studied basic education at Colégio Militar de Salvador, graduated in Social Communication from Universidade Paulista and has a postgraduate degree in Administration and Management from Harvard University. He also holds a Masters in Business Administration from Duke University.

Caio Paes de Andrade has also worked at the construction company OAS Empreendimentos –currently Metha– from mid-1994 to mid-1995, but he does not disclose this information in his professional profiles.

OAS is a construction company with origins in Bahia. He was the protagonist of several scandals, the most recent being that of Lava Jato.

IDEOLOGICAL WAR

The rise in fuel prices and attempts to curb prices turned into an electoral-ideological war to win the dispute for the Planalto on October 2nd. Inflation is around 11% per year.

Bolsonaro, Lira and others in the government camp know that the damage to the pockets of the poorest has been done. Reducing ICMS, charging more tax from Petrobras or any other measure will not alleviate the condition of those who currently need to use firewood to make food (because they don’t have the money to buy a gas cylinder) – see the infographic below.

In the Brazilian electorate, 46% have family income (non-personal) of up to 2 minimum wages. They are poor. They are the ones who will decide the presidential election. Read the analysis of Power 360 here.

Know more: