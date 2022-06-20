Prince William poses with his children with Kate Middleton: “the face of the father”

Kate Middleton shares a photo of her children with Prince William in a beautiful tribute

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, released a beautiful record of her husband and three children. The charming click is due to the celebration of Father’s Day celebrated this Sunday (19) in some countries, as is the case of England, where they live.

the wife of prince william, second in line to the British throne, is already recognized for his beautiful amateur photographs. The beautiful Duchess has already made it a tradition to release family records made by her. Annually, images are expected to mark another birthday of the heirs registered by Kate Middleton.

Remembering that the firstborn of prince charles and gives Princess Diana has three children from his marriage to the Duchess. The oldest boy, George, is eight years old. The couple’s only girl, Charlotte, recently turned seven years old. The youngest Louis is four years old.

Children make very rare public appearances. Only in some official events of the Royal Family, for example, the festivities in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee for the 70 years of the reign of Elizabeth II. During the celebrations, the youngest son of the monarchs stole the show, making faces and mouths that attracted attention and amused the public and the press.

Now the three heirs of Kate Middleton appear in another super cute click. George, Charlotte and Louis pose around Dad being caught in the midst of a hearty laugh. The firstborn and the girl appear seated next to William, while the youngest poses sitting on the prince’s shoulders.

Along with the beautiful image, the family declared, “We wish a Happy Father’s Day to parents and grandparents around the world today!” (free translation for: “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!“). The photo was much commented on by netizens, who sent loving messages to William for Father’s Day.

Furthermore, the trio’s resemblance to the prince did not go unnoticed. “They are the face of their father”, commented a follower. While many other messages praised the beauty of photography worthy of a portrait.

