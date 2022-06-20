Problems accessing the gov.br account? See how to solve

The gov.br account guarantees the identification of each Brazilian citizen who accesses government digital services. It is a channel for the unification of public services where those who have logins at the silver or gold levels reach a higher level of safety. Here’s what to do if you have access issues.

Citizens can access several services through the gov.br portal, such as the digital work card, Federal Revenue, eSocial, INSS and some others. As soon as the citizen creates an account, he receives the bronze level, but from the moment he meets other security criteria that validate the identification, it is possible to reach the gold level.

Access to the gov.br account

To create an account on gov.br is very simple, especially because it’s all free and on the internet. Just access the gov.br website or app. After following the first steps of sharing basic information, the citizen will receive the bronze level.

The following steps are for account protection reach the gold level. This is the only way he will have access to the most varied services, especially those involving more sensitive data, for example, the rescue of money forgotten in banks.

In case of doubts, access to the gov.br account allows the citizen to go to the “Privacy/Reliability Seals” option. You can check out the other steps necessary for the gold level there.

If the person forgets the access password, he can indicate the CPF and follow the other steps by clicking on “I forgot my password”. One of the ways to carry out the procedure is through the QR Code, as this will take you to the facial recognition stage for the recovery of the account.

Citizens can also regain access through a code sent to the registered email or by SMS. You always have to pay close attention.

If you notice that any changes to the registration were made by someone else, the best thing to do is to contact us via email at [email protected] to proceed with account recovery.