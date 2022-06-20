Rain, Brazilian victories and broken records mark the 2022 edition of the Rio Marathon | Sport



In the rain, thousands of competitors participated in the Rio Marathon, this Sunday – Cléber Mendes/ Agência O DIA

Rio – Aterro do Flamengo was the stage for another edition of the traditional Rio Marathon. This Sunday (19), several professional and amateur runners from all over the planet participated in the event, and competed in the 42km route, which passes through several neighborhoods in the South Zone and downtown Rio de Janeiro.

This year’s edition even broke a record. In the women’s category, Ethiopia’s Kebebush Yisma broke the Rio Marathon record, finishing the race with 2h34min33s (unofficial time), eight seconds less than the old record held by Kenyan Thabita Kibet in the 2012 edition of the event. It is worth remembering that the Ethiopian had already won the São Paulo International Marathon in April.

The best Brazilian in the category was Rejane Ester Bispo, who finished in third place, with a time of 2h47min16s. The competitor was even the second best Brazilian in the 2021 edition of the marathon, losing only to Mirela Saturno. In this year’s edition, Mirela was one position behind Rejane, with a time of 2:59:12.

In the men’s category, the victory was Brazilian, and with a lot of emotion. Justino Pedro da Silva from Pernambuco achieved the important victory, with a time of 2h16min02s. In second place was also Brazilian Edson Arruda dos Santos, 12 seconds behind Justino. Rounding out the podium, Ethiopia’s Tilahum Nigussie was just 25 seconds slower than the marathon winner.

Sunday also featured smaller 5km and 10km races. The half-marathon, of 21km, took place last Saturday (18), and had a double Brazilian victory. In the female category, Amanda Aparecida de Oliveira won with a time of 1h18min30s. In the men’s, Daniel Nascimento, aka Danielzinho, secured the victory with 1h01min04s.