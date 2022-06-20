Referee reports ‘offense’ by Mazzuco and ‘justifies’ expulsion of Luís Castro in Internacional 2 x 3 Botafogo; coach said ‘it’s a shame’ after poorly marked penalty

Referee’s excuse is out Savio Pereira Sampaio for the expulsion of Luís Castro in Botafogo’s 3-2 victory over Internationalthis Sunday (19/6), in Beira-Rio, for the 13th round of the Brazilian championship. In short, the Portuguese coach received the red card for speaking the truth.

According to the judge’s summary, Luís Castro stated that it was “a shame” the penalty (non-existent) that generated Inter’s first goal and the expulsion of Philipe Sampaio.

“After being informed by the 4th referee of the match, I expelled the coach of the SAF Botafogo team, Mr. Luiz Manuel Ribeiro de Castro for offending the referee gesturing with his arms and saying the following words repeatedly in a loud voice: ‘This is a disgrace, it’s a disgrace what you are doing, you ruined the game, it’s disgraceful’. wrote the referee.

The judge still says he expelled Philipe Sampaio per “prevent a clear scoring opportunity with intentional use of the ball” and Lucas Piazon per “hit a punch on Matheus Cadorini”. Marketplace and David also received a red card.

In addition, the referee says he was offended by Botafogo’s football director, André Mazzuco.

“I inform you that, at halftime, on the way to the locker room, in the mixed zone, I was offended by the football director of the SAF Botafogo team, Mr. Mário André Mazzuco with the following words in a loud voice repeatedly: “What you are doing is a shame, it is a shame for football, it is disrespect for Botafogo, it is a shame, all of you”added the referee.