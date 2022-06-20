Religious institutions demand punishment of those involved in the murder of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips | Federal District

Religious institutions sent, this Saturday (18), a letter to the Brazilian authorities demanding investigation and punishment of those involved in the murder of indigenist Bruno Pereira and English journalist Dom Phillips ( see full below ).

In the document signed by the Consultative Council of the Interreligious Initiative for the Tropical Forests of Brazil (IRI-Brasil), the religious leaders express “deep indignation and sadness at the cruel murder” of the duo. The institutions also ask for the restructuring of federal agencies, such as Funai, ICMBio and Ibama, and the strengthening of public security agencies.

Act demands justice for indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips, in Brasília

Police investigate eight suspects of participation in death of indigenist and journalist in AM

Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips had been missing since June 5, while on a trip to the indigenous land of Vale do Javari (AM). Their remains were found on Wednesday (15), after one of the suspects confessed to involvement.

The document is signed by Religions for Peace Brazil; National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB); National Council of Christian Churches in Brazil (CONIC); Brazilian Evangelical Christian Alliance (ACEB); and Confederação Israelita do Brasil (CONIB).

The religious leaders also ask that the Brazilian authorities make an effort so that “the criminal network that planned, financed and carried out these murders is promptly identified and punished, according to the law, in an exemplary way, so that this escalation of violence in the Amazon is stopped. “.

Also according to the document, it is necessary to strengthen policing to stop the activities of criminal groups operating in the region, “both those involved with drug trafficking, illegal mining, and the predatory exploitation of biodiversity.”

Check out the full text of the open letter sent by the religious institutions:

“Gentlemen

Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF);

Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the federal Senate;

Arthur Lira, president of Chamber of Deputies;

Humberto Eustáquio Martins, president of the Superior Justice Tribunal (STJ);

Anderson TorresMinister of Justice;

Joaquim LeiteMinister of the Environment;

Márcio Nunes de Oliveira, director general of Federal police

As Brazilian religious leaders, from the most varied spiritual traditions, members of the Consultative Council of the Interreligious Initiative for the Tropical Forests of Brazil (IRI-Brasil), we express our deep indignation and sadness at the cruel murder of the indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and by the English journalist Dom Phillips, caught by criminals on June 5, in the Vale do Javari region, state of Amazonas.

We would like, on this occasion, to respectfully ask all of you, as authorities of the highest public spheres of the Brazilian state, subject to the uncompromising duty of defending our Constitution, the rule of law and life, to make all necessary efforts so that the criminal network that planned, financed and carried out these murders is promptly identified and punished, according to the law, in an exemplary way, so that this escalation of violence in the Amazon is stopped.

We also ask that you work together to adopt structural measures to protect indigenous peoples, local communities and defenders of the Amazon rainforest, such as journalists, scientists, public servants and social leaders working in the region.

In this sense, we consider it essential to strengthen policing in the region to dismantle the criminal networks that operate there, both those involved with drug trafficking, illegal mining, and the predatory exploitation of biodiversity. We understand that, for this, it is necessary to restructure public bodies such as FUNAIO IBAMA it’s the ICMBio and strengthen public security agencies.

We know that these measures are feasible to implement. For that, it is only necessary political and institutional commitment to guarantee the full guarantee of the protection of the forest and the native peoples, as you are supported by the Federal Constitution and by Brazilian society to undertake this most urgent task. You have not only the public investiture, but above all the historic opportunity to change the course and perspectives of the Amazon and its peoples.

Finally, we want to express our solidarity with the families and friends of Bruno and Dom and we hope that the quality of your response to the cry that Brazilian society has been making for justice may represent a consolation for the bereaved families and a concrete hope of protection for them. the thousands of people who are today, in the Amazon, in the sights of these powerful criminals.

Reverend Agnaldo Gomes, Director of Religions for Peace Brazil

Father Marcus Barbosa, Assistant Undersecretary for Pastoral Care of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB)

Pastor Romi Márcia Bencke, Secretary General of the National Council of Christian Churches in Brazil (CONIC)

Pastor Maruilson Souza, Member of the Coordinating Council of the Brazilian Evangelical Christian Alliance (ACEB)

Sérgio Napchan, General Director of the Israeli Confederation of Brazil (CONIB)”

