Reporter dies at 43 hours after post saying goodbye amid illness: ‘Going home to die’ – Monet

Irish presenter and reporter Aideen Kennedy (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

Irish reporter Aideen Kennedy died at age 43 of a terminal illness. The news was confirmed on Saturday (18), hours after she posted an emotional message on Twitter addressing fans.

Irish reporter Aideen Kennedy with her friend Emma (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

The journalist published the post on her Twitter profile on Friday (19) to update her followers amid her struggle, which was coming to an end. “So life didn’t go well and I’m just as sick as I was when I went to the hospital, essentially going home to die but getting hospice care,” she said.

“Children know. If you come across them, you’ll keep an eye out for them, they are the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful kids,” Aideen wrote of her young children, Jacob and Eva.

Unfortunately, the next day, sites like BBC and the Daily Mail, as well as friends, reported on Aideen’s death. On the 13th, Aideen published that he had been in the hospital for 19 days with stomach bleeding and that he had already had his 12th blood transfusion. The exact cause of death was not revealed.

Irish reporter Aideen Kennedy with her children (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

Friend Emma Little-Pengelly was one of the first to mourn the loss of the reporter. “Absolutely devastated. My beautiful, funny, kind friend Aideen has died. I will miss her a lot. We met 22 years ago when we shared a room for the summer in DC (Washington, USA) and became great friends. Goodbye beautiful girl,” she wrote.

In responses to Aideen’s tweet, actress Mia Farrow lamented the loss of the professional: “Sadness. And I leave my best thoughts with Aideen’s beautiful children.” Netizens were moved by the story on the web. “Just seeing this is so hard to believe…so sad to hear of her passing,” wrote one. “Sending you love and peace dear,” said another. “I can’t imagine the pain of writing this tweet. Wishing lots of love and light for the paths of these children. Totally heartbreaking,” wished the user.

Actress Mia Farrow mourns the loss of the journalist (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

In a 2018 interview, Aideen said that her parents had already lost three of their four children. She said her brother Dara, who had a brain tumor, died in 2016; her sister Fiona died the same year after being diagnosed with cancer. Her third brother, Rory, was killed as a child in a car accident.

