





Reporter dies at 43 with terminal illness hours after posting farewell on the web Photo: Reproduction / Daily Mail

Irish reporter Aideen Kennedy died at age 43 of a terminal illness. The news was confirmed hours after she posted a farewell message on Twitter, addressing fans.

According to international vehicles, the professional became known for her career at UTV. On Twitter, the journalist has more than 16 thousand followers and published a post on her profile to update people that her fight against the disease was coming to an end.

“So life didn’t go well and I’m just as sick as I was when I went to the hospital, essentially going home to die but receiving hospice care. Children know. If you come across them, you’ll keep an eye out for them, they are the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful children,” wrote Aideen shortly before she died.

So life has not gone well and I am as sick as I was as when I went in to hospital so essentially going home to die but getting palliative care. The kids know. If you ever come across them, will you an eye out for them, they are the kindest, sweetest most thoughtful kiddies. pic.twitter.com/NX2r6ILMzd — Aideen Kennedy (@Aideen_Reporter) June 17, 2022

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, former UTV colleague Rita Fitzgerald made a post mourning the death of her friend: ‘Dear Aideen, I’m sorry to hear this. My heart is broken for you.

Her friend Emma Little-Pengally, who confirmed Aideen’s death, wrote: “Absolutely devastated. My beautiful, funny and kind friend Aideen has passed away.”

Former UTV political editor Ken Reid tweeted: “Tonight, the thought that Aideen is no longer with us is just heartbreaking. A decent soul who suffered too much. The news surprised many of us. We all need to take care of ourselves. God bless her”.

Aideen is survived by two children and parents Noel and Maura. According to the British vehicle, the journalist’s brother died at age 35 of a brain tumor in 2016, while her sister Fiona died at age 44 in the same year from cancer. She also told the Belfast Telegraph in 2018 that her older brother Rory had died in a traffic accident sometime after her first birthday.