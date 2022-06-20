Rger Guedes takes third yellow card and misses Corinthians in classic against Santos

Despite the 1-0 victory over Goiás, at the Neo Química Arena, this Sunday afternoon was not just good news for Corinthians fans. Striker Róger Guedes accumulated his third yellow card in this edition of the Brazilian Championship and will have to serve an automatic suspension in the next round of the competition.

The warning came during the second stage. In the bid, Róger Guedes was punished with a yellow card after expressing effusively against a decision by the referee.

With that, Corinthians will not have the number 9 available in the match against Santos, next Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time). In the meantime, however, on Wednesday, Timão will face the same opponent for the Copa do Brasil, and will not have any impediment to use the striker.

For his replacement, the most anticipated entry would be Júnior Moraes, who was out of the last two games to deal with an allergic reaction. There are also forwards Felipe Augusto and Giovane, from the Under-20 squad, or even a move by Willian to the central lane, as happened in the games against Juventude and Athletico Paranaense.

For the next commitments of Timão for the Brasileirão, three players are still in the card limit: Du Queiroz, Raul Gustavo and João Victor. The latter, it is worth mentioning, is still in the recovery phase after suffering a sprain in his right ankle.

